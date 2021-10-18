checkAd

Verizon Launches Private Mobile Edge Computing for Enterprise with AWS Outposts

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

What you need to know:

  • Verizon’s private mobile edge compute solution with AWS Outposts is generally available for sales to enterprise customers in the U.S. 
  • Solution brings compute and storage services to the edge of the network on the customer premises enabling the massive bandwidth and low latency needed to support real-time enterprise applications like intelligent logistics, factory automation and robotics.
  • Corning uses Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts to enhance innovation at one of the world’s largest fiber-optic cable plants. 

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon’s private mobile edge compute solution with AWS Outposts is available for enterprise customers in the U.S. Announced earlier this year, Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts is a cloud computing platform that brings compute and storage services to the edge of the network on the customer premises. It enables the massive bandwidth and low latency needed to support real-time enterprise applications like intelligent logistics, factory automation and robotics. With Verizon’s On Site 5G and private edge platform, enterprises also gain operational efficiencies, higher levels of security and reliability, and improved productivity. 

“By bringing compute and storage services to the edge of the network on the customer premises, we’re providing enterprises with the low lag and high bandwidth needed to process information in near real time so they can gain actionable data-driven insights and optimize their operations,” said Tami Erwin, Verizon Business CEO. “Through our partnership with AWS, we are helping customers unlock the true potential of 5G and edge computing which together will enable innovative applications involving computer vision, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning. We are just scraping the surface of the new experiences that will be enabled by having 5G and edge compute on site.”

On Site 5G and 5G Edge with AWS Outposts gives manufacturers the near real-time responsiveness that enables applications like predictive maintenance and robotics for improved productivity and quality. Corning Incorporated, a leading materials science and advanced manufacturing innovator, is using Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts and On Site 5G to enhance innovation at one of the world’s largest fiber-optic cable plants. Corning and Verizon are currently experimenting with high-speed, high-volume data collection on the factory floor, quality assurance, and on-premises inference using machine learning.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon Launches Private Mobile Edge Computing for Enterprise with AWS Outposts What you need to know: Verizon’s private mobile edge compute solution with AWS Outposts is generally available for sales to enterprise customers in the U.S. Solution brings compute and storage services to the edge of the network on the customer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...