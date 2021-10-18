Verizon Launches Private Mobile Edge Computing for Enterprise with AWS Outposts

What you need to know:



Verizon’s private mobile edge compute solution with AWS Outposts is generally available for sales to enterprise customers in the U.S.

Solution brings compute and storage services to the edge of the network on the customer premises enabling the massive bandwidth and low latency needed to support real-time enterprise applications like intelligent logistics, factory automation and robotics.

Corning uses Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts to enhance innovation at one of the world’s largest fiber-optic cable plants.



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon’s private mobile edge compute solution with AWS Outposts is available for enterprise customers in the U.S. Announced earlier this year , Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts is a cloud computing platform that brings compute and storage services to the edge of the network on the customer premises. It enables the massive bandwidth and low latency needed to support real-time enterprise applications like intelligent logistics, factory automation and robotics. With Verizon’s On Site 5G and private edge platform, enterprises also gain operational efficiencies, higher levels of security and reliability, and improved productivity.

“By bringing compute and storage services to the edge of the network on the customer premises, we’re providing enterprises with the low lag and high bandwidth needed to process information in near real time so they can gain actionable data-driven insights and optimize their operations,” said Tami Erwin, Verizon Business CEO. “Through our partnership with AWS, we are helping customers unlock the true potential of 5G and edge computing which together will enable innovative applications involving computer vision, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning. We are just scraping the surface of the new experiences that will be enabled by having 5G and edge compute on site.”

On Site 5G and 5G Edge with AWS Outposts gives manufacturers the near real-time responsiveness that enables applications like predictive maintenance and robotics for improved productivity and quality. Corning Incorporated , a leading materials science and advanced manufacturing innovator, is using Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts and On Site 5G to enhance innovation at one of the world’s largest fiber-optic cable plants. Corning and Verizon are currently experimenting with high-speed, high-volume data collection on the factory floor, quality assurance, and on-premises inference using machine learning.