El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, November 4, 2021

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco”) (NASDAQ: LOCO) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Hosting the call will be Larry Roberts, Interim Chief Executive Officer. A press release with third quarter 2021 financial results will be issued that same day, shortly after the market close.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-493-6780. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13723837. The replay will be available until Thursday, November 18, 2021.