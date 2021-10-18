Telefónica Tech and Fortinet launch global Secure SD-WAN service to secure and connect work-from-anywhere

The two companies are expanding their strategic alliance to provide an integrated offering of network and security functionality to ensure high-performance connectivity and security for users in-office and extend this same experience while working remotely.

The new service, flexWAN by Fortinet, will be first launched in Spain and soon extended globally throughout Telefónica's worldwide footprint in Europe and the Americas.

MADRID, Spain and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

News Summary

Telefónica Tech , Telefónica's digital business unit, and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, are expanding their current strategic alliance, announcing today the launch of a new global managed service centered around a security-driven networking approach to SD-WAN. The new service converges networking and security functionality into a single integrated offering to empower the hybrid work era and enable users to have optimal performance and security while connecting from offices, factories or sites and extend this experience when remotely accessing business applications.

Combining the global capabilities of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN with the managed security and cloud services of Telefónica Tech ensures quality of experience and security no matter where users are located by providing agile connectivity and next-generation managed security ready for multi-cloud environments. The hybrid and cloud-centric work model adopted to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic is the new normal, and even as offices begin to reopen, organizations have been accelerating the migration of their services to the cloud to allow employees to work from anywhere.

This new managed service, flexWAN by Fortinet, is an evolution of the flexWAN service as it now natively integrates cybersecurity. It will be first launched in Spain and soon extended globally throughout Telefónica’s worldwide footprint across Europe and the Americas. Backed by strong technical expertise, the new service will allow Telefónica Tech clients to leverage state-of-the-art managed security and advanced connectivity. Built on the principles of security-driven networking, the converged networking and security managed service will also enable the extension to SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) to allow Telefónica customers to accelerate the digitalization of the workplace securely and with the best performance possible with state-of-the-art connectivity.