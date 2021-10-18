checkAd

Stryve Foods Appoints Greg Christenson and Charlie Vogt to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional CPG categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced the appointment of Greg Christenson and Charlie Vogt to Stryve’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. Mr. Christenson will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee and Mr. Vogt will serve as a member of the Compensation Committee. The appointments of Mr. Christenson and Mr. Vogt will expand the Board to nine directors, six of whom are independent.

“I am thrilled to welcome both Greg and Charlie to our Board. They are proven leaders who possess broad and deep experience within their areas of expertise,” said Ted Casey, Chairman of the Board. “Their varied backgrounds, which are both rooted in optimizing growth, will be instrumental in helping Stryve achieve its strategic objectives.”

Greg Christenson is the Chief Financial Officer of Champion Petfoods, a role he’s held since July 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Christenson served as the Chief Financial Officer of multiple companies where he led all financial, accounting and IT functions, including Amplify Snack Brands, WhiteWave Foods and Oberto Brands. He also spent 14 years at Kraft Foods in several leadership roles.

Mr. Christenson holds a Master of Business Administration from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Providence College. He is an experienced executive with a history of building brands, delivering growth and driving profitability.

Charlie Vogt is the President and Chief Executive Officer at DZS, a role he’s held since August 2020. Prior to DZS, Mr. Vogt was President and CEO of four companies: ATX Networks, a global leader of optical access networking and media distribution solutions, Imagine Communications, a world-leading provider of video software and unified distribution solutions, GENBAND (now Ribbon Communications), a global leader in IP networking and software solutions, and Taqua, a market leader in softswitch technology. Earlier in his career, Mr. Vogt was instrumental in the operational and financial growth of several standard-setting technology companies, including ADTRAN and Ascend Communications, among others, that either became public companies or were acquired.

Mr. Vogt holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Saint Louis University. He brings two decades of experience as a CEO and over 30 years of experience in executing visionary strategies that resulted in unprecedented growth.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking and food company that manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods.

Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites and through the Amazon platform.

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

Contacts:

ICR Investor Relations:
Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253
raphael.gross@icrinc.com

ICR Media Relations:
Eric Becker, (303) 638-3469
eric.becker@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdd38f03-91c1-4f1a ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/001f651c-8203-4f30 ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stryve Foods Appoints Greg Christenson and Charlie Vogt to its Board of Directors PLANO, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional CPG categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...