InnovaQor Announces Launch of Virtual Chief Information Officer Services for Healthcare

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovaQor, Inc. (A Nevada Corporation) (OTC: VMCS), today announced the launch of Virtual Chief Information Officer Services (vCIO) for healthcare facilities.

InnovaQor is pleased to confirm its subsidiary Health Technology Solutions (HTS) has launched vCIO services that provide specialized IT services for healthcare facilities, analyzing and enhancing security and compliance for business operations and encouraging sustainable growth. 

Data protection across the healthcare ecosystem has never been more critical. Cyber-attacks, phishing, and ransomware are costing the healthcare industry millions of dollars and are driving an increased focus on security and compliance across the sector. HTS vCIO services focus on infrastructure-related security and management, ensuring a competitive advantage using innovative technology solutions. With HTS's vCIO services, organizations gain access to best-in-class IT and cloud solutions without the fixed and extensive costs of supporting an entire in-house staff. 

“Our virtual solution will maintain the integrity and security of our customers’ network at a fraction of the cost required to maintain an in-house team” said Sharon Hollis, CEO of InnovaQor, Inc. “and by utilizing the most advanced solutions available our IT assessment and diagnostic service can expose unknown gaps in IT infrastructure where vulnerabilities can and do lead to attacks that can significantly disrupt or cause huge losses for day-to-day business.” 

For further information and to schedule for a limited time, a free virtual IT assessment, please visit www.innovaqor.com

About InnovaQor, Inc.

InnovaQor creates innovative technology solutions that allow medical providers and facilities to effectively enhance their business and processes while protecting their assets and patient data.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these, and other risk factors, is contained in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. 

Contact: 

Gerard Dab 
438-501-6500 
press@innovaqor.com





