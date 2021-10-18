Nabati Foods Partners with Satau-Tazé to Distribute Nabati Plant Eggz in Quebec

Satau-Tazé has been a trusted supplier to health food and grocery stores throughout Quebec and the neighboring provinces. It focuses on high-quality products and stays on top of the latest food trends and innovations.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. ( CSE: MEAL ) ( FSE:7UW ) (“ Nabati Foods ” or the “ Company ”), a plant-based food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is partnering with Satau-Tazé to distribute its plant-based egg product, Nabati Plant Eggz in Quebec.

Nabati Plant Eggz is sold in liquid form in 355ml bottles in the refrigerated section. Each 100 calorie serving has six grams of protein, two grams of fibre, and no cholesterol. They are made with lupin and pea protein and without gluten or soy, distinguishing Nabati Plant Eggz from other liquid plant-based egg alternatives currently on the market.

“Working with Satau-Tazé will help Nabati Foods to make Nabati Plant Eggz more conveniently available to our natural health-focused customers throughout Quebec, while also introducing the brand to more potential customers,” said Nabati Foods CEO, Ahmad Yehya. “Nabati Foods is proud to be the first Canadian company to create a plant-based liquid egg product, to make it possible for more people to enjoy simple, easy, and healthy plant-based foods that don’t leave you feeling like you are missing out on classic breakfast dishes.”

Nabati Foods products are served across Canada, the U.S, and internationally. All Nabati Foods’ products are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without GMOs or refined sugar.



“Nabati Foods developed our Nabati Plant Eggz in order to support health-conscious consumers who want to reduce their environmental impact or incorporate more plant-based food into their diets,” Yehya said. “Our egg alternative offers the same cooking experience as chicken eggs, including the same texture and consistency.”

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati Foods”), a family-founded food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati Foods was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based meats, and a plant-based liquid egg alternative. Nabati Foods products are distributed throughout Canada, the U.S., and internationally through eCommerce, grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/