LPL Financial Welcomes Shunyia & Co. Private Wealth Advisors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Peter Shunyia, CFP has joined LPL Financial to launch his independent financial practice, Shunyia & Co. Private Wealth Advisors. He reported having served approximately $150 million in advisory and retirement plan assets*. He joins LPL from Merrill Lynch.

Shunyia, a lifelong Michigan resident, operates his practice in Troy, Mich., with the support of three office staff members. He has 20 years of experience outlining financial strategies for his client base of high-net-worth individuals, physicians, retirees and business owners. Shunyia takes pride in his meticulous and personalized approach to financial advice, which includes comprehensive recommendations, risk analysis and financial planning. “As an experienced advisor, I work to understand my clients' concerns and goals, thoroughly explain my recommendations and provide exceptional care and service," said Shunyia, who enjoys spending his time outside of work with his family, fly fishing and volunteering for conservation projects.

Looking to serve his clients’ best interests, broaden investment choices and take more control of his business, he chose to partner with LPL and align with America Group Retirement Strategy Centers, a large enterprise that supports LPL-affiliated advisors. “With the robust resources, innovative solutions and a wide-reaching advisor network of a Fortune 500 company, LPL is the right home for my financial practice,” Shunyia said. “The company provides everything that my clients and I are looking for — from integrated technology to financial planning tools. We also have the added layer of support from America Group to provide the infrastructure and support to enable me to do what I was doing in a wirehouse environment without missing a beat. Most importantly, this move allows me to focus entirely on taking care of my clients’ needs.”

Joe Ruzycki, president and CEO of America Group Retirement Strategy Centers, “We are excited to welcome Peter as the 95th financial advisor to join our growing enterprise. We believe his wealth of industry knowledge, combined with our strong support and LPL’s robust platform, will help Peter establish a successful independent practice and stand out from the competition. It has been an absolute pleasure getting to know Peter and helping him with the transition and we look forward to our long-lasting partnership.”

