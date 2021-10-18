checkAd

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 4, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A press release with third quarter 2021 financial results will be issued that same day after the market close. Hosting the call will be Steve Hislop, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jon Howie, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 323-794-2093. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 3961345. The replay will be available until Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company’s corporate website at Chuys.com under the investors section. An archive of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Chuy’s
Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy’s owns and operates full-service restaurants across 17 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy’s highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, “unchained” look and feel, as expressed by the concept’s motto “If you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen one Chuy’s!”. For further information about Chuy’s, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy’s website at www.chuys.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Fitzhugh Taylor
203-682-8261
investors@chuys.com 





