GeoVax Chief Scientific Officer to Participate in World Vaccine Congress Europe

First-generation COVID (SARS-CoV-2) vaccines were rapidly developed and have proven highly efficacious in the human population and were designed to encode the prefusion stabilized Spike protein (S) with the goal of inducing high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Potential limitations of narrowly focusing on the S protein, which is variable amongst coronaviruses, are becoming apparent with emerging variants that partially escape neutralizing antibodies. Thus, the effectiveness of these vaccines against new SARS-CoV-2 variants and future coronavirus spillover events remains a concern.

ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Mark J. Newman, Ph.D., GeoVax’s Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in an interactive roundtable discussion on the topic “ Is it feasible to develop universal/pan coronavirus vaccines? ” and chair the session on clinical development and testing of COVID vaccines during the World Vaccine Congress Europe, being held October 19-21 in Barcelona, Spain.

Using its novel Modified Virus Ankara - Virus Like Particle (GV-MVA-VLPTM) platform, GeoVax has developed a design strategy for vaccines expected to induce broader immunity through inclusion of multiple structural and nonstructural proteins from the target pathogen. The GV-MVA-VLPTM platform is known to induce both humoral (antibody) and cellular immune responses against the encoded vaccine immunogens. Through the inclusion of genes encoding highly conserved coronavirus proteins as the targets, immune responses against proteins other than the S-protein are induced, limiting the potential of immune escape by emerging variants.

GeoVax’s vaccine design strategy for developing a universal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine was presented previously at the European Society of Medicine (ESMED) General Assembly. The Company’s initial vaccine candidate, GEO-CM02 encodes the Spike (S), Membrane (M) and Envelope (E) proteins. In this first-generation format, the simultaneous expression of the SARS-CoV-2 proteins supports the in vivo formation of virus like particles, or VLP, which induce both antibody and T-cell responses. Dr. Newman also presented vaccine efficacy and immunogenicity data for GEO-CM02 from hamster and transgenic mice studies, completed to date. Incorporation of additional sequence-conserved nonstructural proteins can provide targets for T-cell responses to further increase the breadth and function of vaccine-induced immune responses. This strategy provides the basis for generating a universal vaccine with augmented potential to alleviate the burden of disease caused by circulating coronaviruses. Dr. Newman’s ESMED presentation is available on GeoVax’s website at www.geovax.com/investors/events.