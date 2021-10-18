checkAd

African Gold Group Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Kobada Gold Project

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG, OTCQX: AGGFF, FRA: 3A61) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that an updated technical report under National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) for the definitive feasibility study on Kobada Gold Project (the “Project” or “Kobada”) has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), pursuant to the September 1, 2021 press release. Highlights of the economic study were previously announced by the Company on September 29, 2021.

Highlights include:

  • Significant Production Potential
    • 3 Mtpa operation producing 1.2 Moz of gold over a 16-year Life-of-Mine (“LOM”)
    • Average annual gold production of 100,000 oz over the first 10 years
  • Strong Economics
    • Pre-tax NPV5% of US$506 million with an IRR of 45%
    • Post-tax-NPV5% of US$355 million (57% increase compared to 2020 DFS) with an IRR of 38%
    • Pre-production capital requirement of approximately US$152 million (excl. working capital and contingencies)
    • Total project cash flow pre-tax of US$733 million with net cash flow after tax and capital expenditure of US$550 million
    • Capital payback of 2.3 year upon production commencement
  • Environmentally and Socially Responsible
    • A hybrid thermal and solar photovoltaic power plant with battery energy storage, will be funded by an independent power producer
    • Power rate of estimated US$0.20 per kWh results in estimated savings annually resulting from a 43% reduction in fuel requirement versus conventional thermal power plants
    • Substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions through utilisation of hybrid power plant, including 39% less carbon dioxide, 34% less carbon monoxide, 39% less sulfur dioxide and 26% less nitrogen oxides than conventional thermal power plant
  • Growing Resource with Substantial Exploration Upside
    • Total proven and probable mineral reserve has increased to 1,252,522 ounces of gold, a 66% increase from the mineral reserve estimate in the previous definitive feasibility study report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on Kobada Gold Project in Mali” with an effective date of June 17, 2020 (the “2020 DFS”)
