African Gold Group Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Kobada Gold Project

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG, OTCQX: AGGFF, FRA: 3A61) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that an updated technical report under National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) for the definitive feasibility study on Kobada Gold Project (the “Project” or “Kobada”) has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), pursuant to the September 1, 2021 press release. Highlights of the economic study were previously announced by the Company on September 29, 2021.



Highlights include: