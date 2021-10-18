checkAd

Kathryn Sweeney Joins MarketAxess as Head of Index and ETF Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced the appointment of Kathryn Sweeney as the Head of Index and ETF Solutions.

As Head of Index and ETF Solutions, Ms. Sweeney will be responsible for the development and execution of the MarketAxess index and ETF business strategy. She will lead business and product development efforts by working with industry partners to leverage MarketAxess’ proprietary market data and trading insights to create a suite of indices and portfolio construction solutions.

Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, “Kat is a known and visible leader in the world of ETFs and portfolio and index construction. She brings deep experience in trade execution, distribution and product development that will help advance our strategic vision for creating a more efficient and transparent marketplace. We are still in the early days of the indexation of the fixed income markets and I believe that MarketAxess will play a major role in the acceleration of that evolution with Kat’s support.”

Ms. Sweeney joins MarketAxess from State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), where she was a Senior Managing Director and Head of the Institutional Client Group for North America. In her role, she was responsible for defining and leading the execution of the Institutional Distribution Strategy for SSGA in the Americas. Prior to joining SSGA, she spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs. During her time there, she played a strategic role in building Goldman’s ETF market making business and held a variety of roles across execution, risk management, product development and distribution. She worked closely with ETF asset managers, institutional trading desks and internal stakeholders to increase activity and focus on indexed solutions such as portfolio trading, ETFs, synthetics and futures.

“My career is firmly rooted in the belief that index solutions have benefited all market participants with improved investment and liquidity solutions,” said Ms. Sweeney. “I am thrilled to join MarketAxess, as the firm is uniquely positioned to offer differentiated indexing and portfolio solutions to institutional clients that will further enhance their ability to meet their clients’ investment needs.”

Ms. Sweeney will begin with MarketAxess on October 18, 2021 and will report to Chris Concannon.

About MarketAxess
MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,800 firms, including the world’s leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess’ patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

MarketAxess Media Relations Contacts:
Kyle White
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1 212 813 6355
kwhite@marketaxess.com

Davis MacMillan
RF | Binder
+1 212 994 7509
MarketAxessPR@rfbinder.com





