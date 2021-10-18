checkAd

Differentiated Approach to Chronic Care Management, “Impact by One Medical,” Designed to Deliver Outsized Results for Patients and Employers within Primary Care

One Medical combines longitudinal high-touch care, education and health navigation with an integrated technology platform to help patients manage their chronic conditions and avoid the onset of new ones

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Medical (Nasdaq: ONEM), a leading human-centered and technology-powered national primary care organization, continues advancing its comprehensive approach for managing and preventing chronic illnesses. As a part of its advanced primary care model, Impact by One Medical is available to One Medical members and employers to help improve health and lower the cost of chronic conditions.

One Medical has long provided high-quality care for patients with chronic illnesses through its human-centered primary care model, which leverages virtual and in-person care teams, proprietary technology, and multiple communication touchpoints to remove barriers between patients and their health, and recently demonstrated outsized results in diabetes and HIV. One Medical also helps patients confidently navigate their health journey through a dedicated multidisciplinary support team and seamless tech integrations to keep them on track in managing their existing condition(s) and to help prevent the onset of new ones.

“Chronic illness is among the leading causes of death in America, with over 50% of Americans living with a chronic illness. Yet, our healthcare system has been more focused on developing point solutions like virtual-only monitoring tools and treating those that become critically ill rather than developing cohesive intervention solutions within a primary care setting,” said One Medical Chief Quality Officer Raj Behal, MD, MPH. “At One Medical, we’ve always recognized the importance of prevention as well as management of chronic conditions. As we will soon be in markets reaching nearly 40% of the U.S. population, we have an opportunity to continue making a real world difference with our comprehensive approach, which can reduce the rising costs and hospitalizations caused by chronic illness.”

The Impact program includes 24/7 virtual support, convenient access to in-person care, and all the advanced features One Medical is known for:

  • Dedicated multidisciplinary care teams: Impact patients are provided with personalized health care plans for navigating their chronic care condition supported by a dedicated multidisciplinary healthcare team that includes their primary care provider, health and wellness coaches and care navigators.
  • Built-for-purpose tech integrations with remote devices: One Medical has developed integrations of its proprietary technology platform to allow patients to share health data from their own digital monitoring devices, such as Apple HealthKit and Fitbit, directly with their providers. Moreover, direct access to data such as glucose levels, blood pressure and daily step counts, can allow providers to make medication and treatment plan adjustments, and to provide qualitative feedback on the effect of lifestyle changes in real time.
  • Educational resources: To help patients stay informed and inspired to proactively participate in their health journey, One Medical provides a suite of educational materials, including lifestyle tips, online resources, digital health tools, and group classes customized to each patient’s needs.

One Medical’s technology helps identify qualifying patients through machine learning and rules-based algorithms, which allow care teams to clinically vet and intervene in proactive disease prevention and management.

Today, Impact by One Medical is available to all consumer and enterprise One Medical members that clinically qualify, including employees and eligible dependents of the more than 8,000 organizations that provide One Medical as a benefit. There are no additional fees associated with Impact by One Medical either for our employer customers or our members beyond regular co-pays and claims.

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model. Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

