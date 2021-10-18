AMIH’s Telehealth Platform EPIQ MD Announces Launch of EPIQ Paws Virtual Pet Care Service

Millions have been introduced to the complicated world of pets, as there has been a recent surge in pet owners due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), approximately 23 million American households took in a new pet over the span of the pandemic. Epiq MD believes that its Epiq Paws program can be a valuable asset for both first time and seasoned pet owners alike.

“With 67% of U.S. households, or about 85 million families, owning a pet, it was very clear to us that the pet industry represented a tremendous target market for Epiq MD”, stated AMIH Chairman and CEO, Mr. Jacob Cohen. “Pet owners around the nation know just how time consuming and wallet draining traditional veterinary care can be. The love pet owners have for their pets will make them pay any price and jump through any hoop to ensure their health, safety and wellbeing. It is no surprise that of the $103.6 billion spent towards pets across the U.S. in 2020, approximately 30%, or $31.4 billion, was spent on veterinary care and related product sales alone”, further comments Mr. Cohen.

Epiq MD knows that the ability to speak with licensed veterinarians is something that millions of pet owners will be able to take advantage of. The Epiq Paws program offers first, second and third opinions on possible medication needs, behavioral issues and injuries or sickness that your pet may be experiencing. Because Epiq Paws is not a replacement for emergencies and annual checkups, its veterinarians may recommend visiting a traditional practitioner to further ensure the pets safety. “Our goal and conviction is that Epiq MD become an essential service to every household in America, getting treated just like any other utility. Therefore, we felt it was very important to add a pet coverage program to our core services of Primary Care, Mental Health and Wellness” stated Mr. Cohen.