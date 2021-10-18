WidePoint Cybersecurity Awarded New Contract to Issue Federally Compliant PIV-I Identity Management Credentials

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management (IdM), Telecommunications Lifecycle Management (TLM), and Digital …

Under this contract, WidePoint Cybersecurity will deliver NFI (Non-Federal Issuer Interoperable) Personal Identity Verification (PIV-I) credentials, professional services, and hardware to perform the credential issuances on site. WidePoint will issue three-year NFI PIV-I credentials to staff providing identity, encryption, logical and physical access capabilities. WidePoint was awarded this contract on September 29, 2021.

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) , the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management (IdM), Telecommunications Lifecycle Management (TLM), and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today announced a new contract to deliver Identity and Access Management credentials to a District of Columbia government branch.

Caroline Godfrey, Chief Security Officer of WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions Corporation, stated, "WidePoint's commitment to providing the most secure Identity and Access Management credentials is greatly increasing opportunities for our IdM solutions. We are honored to provide this government agency with PIV-I credentials."

Jason Holloway, President of WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions Corporation, said, "With government and commercial enterprises under constant threat of cyber attacks, we are pleased to see more and more IT security leaders recognizing the protective value of WidePoint's enhanced approach to Identity Management."

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, added, "WidePoint's investment in offering the most secure Identity and Access Management solutions continues to expand our opportunity for impact. We look forward to increasing the presence of our credentials across government, private and commercial segments as we seek to securely protect their workers and systems."

