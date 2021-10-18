Athena Gold Corporation to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) On Monday, October 18, 2021

VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Athena Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AHNR)(CSE:ATHA) ("Athena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval for the listing of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange …

VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Athena Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AHNR)(CSE:ATHA) (" Athena " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received approval for the listing of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ").

Athena's 71,391,020 issued and outstanding common shares will commence trading on the CSE at market open on Monday, October 18, 2021 under the ticker symbol "ATHA".

John Power, President and CEO of the Company stated, "We are extremely pleased with our new listing on the CSE. Together with our continued listing on the OTCQB this should collectively provide greater liquidity for our shareholders and significantly broaden our access to investors in Canada, the UK, Europe, and other countries. We look forward to pursuing our initial exploration programs on our flagship Excelsior Springs project."

About Athena Gold Corporation

Athena is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Excelsior Springs Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, approximately 45 miles southwest of Goldfield, Nevada.

For further information about Athena Gold Corporation and our Excelsior Springs Gold project, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

John Power

Chief Executive Officer and President

Contact:

Phone: John Power, 707-291-6198

Email: info@athenagoldcorp.com

Cautionary Statement to U.S. Investors

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") permits mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can legally extract or produce. Pursuant to SEC Industry Guide 7 under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to report reserves. Currently Athena has not delineated "reserves" on any of its properties. Athena cannot be certain that any deposits at its properties will ever be confirmed or converted into SEC Industry Guide 7 or any successor rule or regulation compliant "reserves". Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the historic Buster Mine gold zone will ever be confirmed or converted into reserves or that it can be economically or legally extracted.