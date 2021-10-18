Scepter Holdings, Inc., Announces Significant Progress with Adapti

Scepter's Adapti has progressed to testing live products against real-time influencer dataLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, has …

"COVID has pushed online retail sales to record levels, while simultaneously increasing the reliance on, and engagement with, online influencers. Adapti was designed to help brands break through social media noise and partner with the influencers most capable of bringing value to their brand," said Robert Van Boerum, Chairman. "We are excited by the progress of the development of this technology and how it will ultimately drive our strategy of matching our client businesses with effective influencers and proprietary data for marketing products, data and more."

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, has achieved significant progress in the development of Adapti, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven data analysis platform. Scepter's recent focus on developing technology to support the company's online sales and marketing efforts has yielded a platform that effectively overlays product details with sales and search data to identify social media influencers most likely to succeed promoting said products. Adapti development is now leveraging live products to return identify potential matching influencers in real-time. The Company initiated development of Adapti after struggling to identify social media influencers best positioned to promote its brands.

Adapti leverages product data to identify correlations between product sales and search data against influencer performance data. Using machine learning to scale the pattern recognition and predictive analytics on influencers, Adapti is the first of its kind AI in the space. The intelligence extracted by the platform serves to enhance the promotion of brands the Company markets, help target marketing spend on influencer engagement, as well as create the opportunity to market Adapti as a Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) platform to match external brands with influencers.

Scepter continues to market its owned and licensed products online. The marketing and development of existing Company managed brands provides a proof-of-concept and data source for Adapti as platform development continues.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Scepter Holdings, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

