Celigo is First and Only iPaaS Company to Automate Business Processes Across Multiple Cloud Applications Using a Single Prebuilt Integration

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo , the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service ( iPaaS ) provider for the mid-market, has announced availability of the first and only business process automation products that can integrate multiple cloud-based applications to a central hub application. Using the hub as a central source or destination, teams can use drop-down menus and out-of-the-box workflows to quickly automate an entire business process by integrating all of the required applications into a single, cohesive flow. The new Celigo products apply best practices using embedded business logic to eliminate manual processes, ensure data integrity across the organization, and enable end-to-end process automation without the need for scarce, expensive technical resources.

"Before using the Celigo platform, we were spending hours and hours on manual processes and suffering from disconnected data and workflows," said Jeremy Vandenberg, IT information analyst at MOTIS Brands. "Now we can complete an entire automation in a fraction of the time and have a more holistic view of the entire process, enabling us to make more informed business decisions."

"Celigo has reimagined the value of an iPaaS by delivering more business impact while reducing the need for engineering resources," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO of Celigo. "By moving beyond simple point-to-point integrations and offering a truly connected end-to-end workflow that is anchored in one hub application, we are enabling our customers to achieve operational excellence and breakaway growth through optimal business process automation."

Immediately available globally are three Business Process Automation products:

Data Warehouse Business Process Automation

Payout-to-Reconciliation Business Process Automation

Employee Onboarding & Offboarding Business Process Automation

Data Warehouse Business Process Automation:

Celigo automates the extraction of source data from an unlimited number of business applications and then automatically loads it into a data warehouse such as Snowflake, BigQuery or Amazon Redshift.

Benefits include:

Rapid time-to-value by using pre-built data warehouse integrations with out-of-the-box configurations for popular cloud-based applications

by using pre-built data warehouse integrations with out-of-the-box configurations for popular cloud-based applications Reduced time-to-insights by allowing business analysts to quickly move data from source systems into the data warehouse without the need for a data engineer

by allowing business analysts to quickly move data from source systems into the data warehouse without the need for a data engineer Extended use cases, such as Reverse ETL, to move data from the data warehouse back into destination applications by using flexible integration customizations and extensions

Payout-to-Reconciliation Business Process Automation: