checkAd

Celigo is First and Only iPaaS Company to Automate Business Processes Across Multiple Cloud Applications Using a Single Prebuilt Integration

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 15:05  |  27   |   |   

Celigo Business Process Automations offer end-to-end business process flows, accelerating operational excellence and breakaway growth for mid-market companies

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo, the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for the mid-market, has announced availability of the first and only business process automation products that can integrate multiple cloud-based applications to a central hub application. Using the hub as a central source or destination, teams can use drop-down menus and out-of-the-box workflows to quickly automate an entire business process by integrating all of the required applications into a single, cohesive flow. The new Celigo products apply best practices using embedded business logic to eliminate manual processes, ensure data integrity across the organization, and enable end-to-end process automation without the need for scarce, expensive technical resources.

"Before using the Celigo platform, we were spending hours and hours on manual processes and suffering from disconnected data and workflows," said Jeremy Vandenberg, IT information analyst at MOTIS Brands. "Now we can complete an entire automation in a fraction of the time and have a more holistic view of the entire process, enabling us to make more informed business decisions."

"Celigo has reimagined the value of an iPaaS by delivering more business impact while reducing the need for engineering resources," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO of Celigo. "By moving beyond simple point-to-point integrations and offering a truly connected end-to-end workflow that is anchored in one hub application, we are enabling our customers to achieve operational excellence and breakaway growth through optimal business process automation."

Immediately available globally are three Business Process Automation products:

  • Data Warehouse Business Process Automation
  • Payout-to-Reconciliation Business Process Automation
  • Employee Onboarding & Offboarding Business Process Automation

Data Warehouse Business Process Automation:

Celigo automates the extraction of source data from an unlimited number of business applications and then automatically loads it into a data warehouse such as Snowflake, BigQuery or Amazon Redshift.

Benefits include:

  • Rapid time-to-value by using pre-built data warehouse integrations with out-of-the-box configurations for popular cloud-based applications
  • Reduced time-to-insights by allowing business analysts to quickly move data from source systems into the data warehouse without the need for a data engineer
  • Extended use cases, such as Reverse ETL, to move data from the data warehouse back into destination applications by using flexible integration customizations and extensions

Payout-to-Reconciliation Business Process Automation:

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Celigo is First and Only iPaaS Company to Automate Business Processes Across Multiple Cloud Applications Using a Single Prebuilt Integration Celigo Business Process Automations offer end-to-end business process flows, accelerating operational excellence and breakaway growth for mid-market companies SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Celigo, the leading Integration …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
Brent Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide its Residents with Free Digital Training ...
Returnable Packaging Market worth $141.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
AliExpress Unveils Innovative Logistics Solutions ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival to ...
Global Energy Ministers, International Organisation Leaders, and Industry Captains Headline the ...
Xinhua Silk Road: World Digital Economy Conference helps boost digital revolution in E China's Zhejiang Province
2021 Hengshui Lake Marathon & National Marathon Championships (Hengshui Station) kicks off
NICE Recommends Dupixent ∇ (dupilumab) for the Treatment of Severe Asthma[1]
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Boehringer Ingelheim, and LEO Pharma to Keynote Veeva Commercial & ...
Rishabh Pant Starts his NFT Journey with Rario
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI