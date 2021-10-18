checkAd

California Home Buyers and Sellers Soon to Enjoy Offerpad’s Digital-First Real Estate Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 15:03  |  31   |   |   

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate, revealed expansion plans today that would take the company’s iBuying and home listing services to California residents as early as the first quarter of 2022. Offerpad’s entrance into California real estate is expected to benefit Riverside, Sacramento and San Bernardino homeowners seeking the certainty, convenience and control of a more streamlined, digital real estate experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005325/en/

Offerpad’s entrance into California real estate is expected to benefit Riverside, Sacramento and San Bernardino homeowners seeking the certainty, convenience and control of a more streamlined, digital real estate experience. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Offerpad’s entrance into California real estate is expected to benefit Riverside, Sacramento and San Bernardino homeowners seeking the certainty, convenience and control of a more streamlined, digital real estate experience. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Offerpad’s continued expansion is fueled by our company’s operational excellence and our strong real estate background enables us to buy, renovate and sell homes across many markets in changing real estate cycles,” said Brian Bair, Offerpad’s Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to taking our services and expertise to homeowners in California that want an easy, seamless real estate experience.”

Offerpad plans to expand into over 150 cities and towns across Riverside, Sacramento and San Bernardino employing local teams in each market. Its first three California markets are expected to take the company to a total of 24 markets and over 1,600 cities and towns in 2022. In 2021, Offerpad accelerated its market expansion, entering seven new markets in eight months – four new markets in September and October alone.

Offerpad plans to introduce residents in its upcoming California markets to services including:

  • Offerpad EXPRESS, the company’s iBuying solution, that provides home sellers with a cash offer on their home within 24 hours of request and allows them to choose their own closing date. This option removes inconvenient home showings and open houses and also offers sellers a free local move to their next home.
  • Offerpad FLEX listing services, where sellers can test the open market by using the company’s digital marketing resources, dedicated local real estate experts and complimentary concierge services, along with a backup cash offer.
  • Offerpad’s home buying solutions – featuring streamlined remote processes – provide access to the company’s inventory of homes, as well as mortgage services available through Offerpad Home Loans.
  • Discounts for using multiple services within Offerpad’s Real Estate Solutions Center. Found on Offerpad.com, Offerpad’s selling, buying, and financing solutions can be tied together, allowing customers to save thousands through Offerpad Bundle Rewards.

Offerpad is now hiring for real estate operations leadership positions in Riverside, Sacramento and San Bernardino. Additionally, Offerpad plans to hire local home renovation vendors and develop partnerships with area homebuilders, real estate brokerages and agents. Offerpad currently offers a 3% referral fee to real estate agents who help a client sell to Offerpad.

Seite 1 von 2
Offerpad Solutions Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

California Home Buyers and Sellers Soon to Enjoy Offerpad’s Digital-First Real Estate Experience Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate, revealed expansion plans today that would take the company’s iBuying and home listing services to California residents as early as the first …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses to Secure ...
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.10.21Offerpad to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Offerpad Now Serves Ohio Home Sellers and Buyers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.09.213 Aktien, die ich gekauft habe und die eine 10-fache Rendite bringen könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
20.09.21Offerpad Brings Tech-enabled Home Selling and Buying to Kansas City and St. Louis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten