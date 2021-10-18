NantHealth Teams Up with Care Continuity for Patient Navigation and Care Coordination Across the Healthcare Continuum

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), a leading provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced an agreement with Care Continuity Inc., a leader in network integrity and care navigation across the care continuum. The agreement was formed to improve the management of care logistics for complex, high risk and chronic diseases. The care pathways enabled by this collaboration will support clinicians, patients, and their families across health networks, and help to ensure patients receive equal, high-quality access to treatment. The initial focus is the extension of cancer pathways through Eviti Connect, then adding other high risk and chronic care pathways through NantHealth’s NaviNet payer/provider collaboration platform.

Health systems, payers and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) invest significant resources building care delivery networks, yet too often rely on patient/member self-navigation and ad hoc tools to connect the dots across the various access points. This results in poor outcomes, patient attrition, and ultimately, lost market share.