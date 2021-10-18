NantHealth Teams Up with Care Continuity for Patient Navigation and Care Coordination Across the Healthcare Continuum
NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), a leading provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced an agreement with Care Continuity Inc., a leader in network integrity and care navigation across the care continuum. The agreement was formed to improve the management of care logistics for complex, high risk and chronic diseases. The care pathways enabled by this collaboration will support clinicians, patients, and their families across health networks, and help to ensure patients receive equal, high-quality access to treatment. The initial focus is the extension of cancer pathways through Eviti Connect, then adding other high risk and chronic care pathways through NantHealth’s NaviNet payer/provider collaboration platform.
Health systems, payers and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) invest significant resources building care delivery networks, yet too often rely on patient/member self-navigation and ad hoc tools to connect the dots across the various access points. This results in poor outcomes, patient attrition, and ultimately, lost market share.
Care Continuity’s cloud-based provider communication and consultation management platform will leverage NantHealth’s Eviti Connect to guide patients through their healthcare plans step by step. Eviti provides data—including evidence-based standards and therapies—that gives payers and providers confidence to prescribe and reimburse high-quality, high-value cancer care. Care Continuity will connect patients/members with information that helps them navigate from one step of the treatment to the next. Navigation offerings include:
- Emergency Discharge Program: Designed to ensure members visiting the emergency department receive timely care from a physician in the payers’ high quality provider network. Navigators will reach out to targeted patients to offer assistance in scheduling their post-discharge follow-on care.
- Inpatient Discharge Services: Designed to ensure that members have all required post discharge follow-on care scheduled prior to discharge, are supported in the transition to post-acute services (e.g., rehab, home care), and are provided with subsequent scheduling of physician appointments and handling of the associated care logistics.
- High Touch Care Management Support: An experienced concierge team provides a high level of support, helping to enroll members in complex care management programs.
- Referrals Workflow: Through more coordinated health networks, primary care givers can refer patients to the highest quality provider in the network and reduce network leakage.
“When it comes to cancer care, there are many overwhelming decision points for the patient and provider,” said Ron Louks, Chief Operating Officer at NantHealth. “Health care navigation through our agreement with Care Continuity furthers NantHealth’s commitment to providing our customers with better data and insights while also helping to advocate for equal, quality healthcare for every patient.”
