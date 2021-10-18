checkAd

NantHealth Teams Up with Care Continuity for Patient Navigation and Care Coordination Across the Healthcare Continuum

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), a leading provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced an agreement with Care Continuity Inc., a leader in network integrity and care navigation across the care continuum. The agreement was formed to improve the management of care logistics for complex, high risk and chronic diseases. The care pathways enabled by this collaboration will support clinicians, patients, and their families across health networks, and help to ensure patients receive equal, high-quality access to treatment. The initial focus is the extension of cancer pathways through Eviti Connect, then adding other high risk and chronic care pathways through NantHealth’s NaviNet payer/provider collaboration platform.

Health systems, payers and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) invest significant resources building care delivery networks, yet too often rely on patient/member self-navigation and ad hoc tools to connect the dots across the various access points. This results in poor outcomes, patient attrition, and ultimately, lost market share.

Care Continuity’s cloud-based provider communication and consultation management platform will leverage NantHealth’s Eviti Connect to guide patients through their healthcare plans step by step. Eviti provides data—including evidence-based standards and therapies—that gives payers and providers confidence to prescribe and reimburse high-quality, high-value cancer care. Care Continuity will connect patients/members with information that helps them navigate from one step of the treatment to the next. Navigation offerings include:

  • Emergency Discharge Program: Designed to ensure members visiting the emergency department receive timely care from a physician in the payers’ high quality provider network. Navigators will reach out to targeted patients to offer assistance in scheduling their post-discharge follow-on care.
  • Inpatient Discharge Services: Designed to ensure that members have all required post discharge follow-on care scheduled prior to discharge, are supported in the transition to post-acute services (e.g., rehab, home care), and are provided with subsequent scheduling of physician appointments and handling of the associated care logistics.
  • High Touch Care Management Support: An experienced concierge team provides a high level of support, helping to enroll members in complex care management programs.
  • Referrals Workflow: Through more coordinated health networks, primary care givers can refer patients to the highest quality provider in the network and reduce network leakage.

“When it comes to cancer care, there are many overwhelming decision points for the patient and provider,” said Ron Louks, Chief Operating Officer at NantHealth. “Health care navigation through our agreement with Care Continuity furthers NantHealth’s commitment to providing our customers with better data and insights while also helping to advocate for equal, quality healthcare for every patient.”

Seite 1 von 3
NantHealth Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NantHealth Teams Up with Care Continuity for Patient Navigation and Care Coordination Across the Healthcare Continuum NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), a leading provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced an agreement with Care Continuity Inc., a leader in network integrity and care …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses to Secure ...
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21NantHealth’s Chief Medical Officer to Educate on Advancing Equity in Cancer Care at the Oncology Clinical Pathways Congress 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten