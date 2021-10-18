checkAd

bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) today announced that October 19, 2021 has been set as the record date for the dividend of shares of common stock of 2seventy to be distributed to bluebird stockholders in order to effect the separation of bluebird bio and 2seventy bio, Inc. into two independent, publicly traded companies.

Each bluebird bio stockholder of record as of the close of business on October 19, 2021 will receive, on the distribution date, one share of 2seventy common stock for every three shares of bluebird common stock held. The share dividend is expected to be distributed to bluebird stockholders on or about November 4, 2021. Following the separation, bluebird stockholders will also receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares of 2seventy common stock that those holders would have received after application of the 3:1 distribution ratio. No action is required by bluebird stockholders in order to receive the shares of 2seventy common stock in the dividend distribution.

Additionally, on October 18, 2021 the Securities and Exchange Commission declared 2seventy’s Registration Statement on Form 10 (the “Form 10”) effective. This Form 10 contains further information regarding bluebird bio’s plans for a tax-free spin-off of its oncology programs and portfolio into 2seventy bio as a publicly traded company, including the conditions to completion of the separation.

“When-issued” trading for 2seventy common stock and “ex-distribution” trading for bluebird common stock is expected to commence on October 18, 2021 under the stock ticker symbols “TSVTV” and “BLUEV”, respectively. A description of these expected trading markets is included in the Form 10. After the separation, 2seventy common stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the stock ticker symbol “TSVT” and bluebird will continue to trade on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the stock ticker symbol “BLUE.”

About bluebird bio, Inc.

bluebird bio is pioneering gene therapy with purpose. From our Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, we’re developing gene and cell therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer, with the goal that people facing potentially fatal conditions with limited treatment options can live their lives fully. Beyond our labs, we’re working to positively disrupt the healthcare system to create access, transparency and education so that gene therapy can become available to all those who can benefit.

