bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) today announced that October 19, 2021 has been set as the record date for the dividend of shares of common stock of 2seventy to be distributed to bluebird stockholders in order to effect the separation of bluebird bio and 2seventy bio, Inc. into two independent, publicly traded companies.

Each bluebird bio stockholder of record as of the close of business on October 19, 2021 will receive, on the distribution date, one share of 2seventy common stock for every three shares of bluebird common stock held. The share dividend is expected to be distributed to bluebird stockholders on or about November 4, 2021. Following the separation, bluebird stockholders will also receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares of 2seventy common stock that those holders would have received after application of the 3:1 distribution ratio. No action is required by bluebird stockholders in order to receive the shares of 2seventy common stock in the dividend distribution.