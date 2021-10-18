Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women Announces Partnership With Echoing Green to Invest in Black Women Social Entrepreneurs and Accelerate Change

Through the new partnership, One Million Black Women and Echoing Green will drive transformation by increasing access to capital for early-stage Black women social entrepreneurs whose work is designed with and for their communities.

Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women today announced a new partnership with Echoing Green to accelerate the impact of Black women social entrepreneurs through its world-renowned Fellowship program. Goldman Sachs Foundation will provide Echoing Green with a $1 million grant to develop a new cohort of Fellows who are leading programs to positively impact and radically transform the futures of Black women and girls across the U.S.

"We are so proud to develop a partnership with Echoing Green to support Black women as social innovators," said Asahi Pompey, Global Head of Office of Corporate Engagement and President of the Goldman Sachs Foundation. "Giving Black women a platform to invest in their ideas is essential to driving meaningful community solutions, because we know that those closest to the problems are closest to the solutions."

The Fellows’ projects will address housing, education, healthcare, digital connectivity, access to capital, workforce development, financial literacy and climate justice.

The Fellows will access seed funding, strategic partnerships, coaching, mentorship, technical and network support, as well as life-long connections to a global network of philanthropists, investors and entrepreneurs. The first cohort supported by One Million Black Women will be announced in the spring of 2022. Applications will be accepted from October 19 – November 2. To nominate a Fellow or to apply, visit echoinggreen.org/goldman-sachs.

Cheryl L. Dorsey, president of Echoing Green, said, "I am thrilled that Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women is partnering with Echoing Green to invest in the voices, visions, and lives of Black women and their communities. Through our partnership, we will support the leadership of Black women who leverage social innovation as a tool to create transformative solutions for their communities. One Million Black Women is an exemplar of the tangible and sustained impact the corporate and philanthropic sectors can have in building a world where all people can truly thrive."