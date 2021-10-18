checkAd

Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women Announces Partnership With Echoing Green to Invest in Black Women Social Entrepreneurs and Accelerate Change

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women today announced a new partnership with Echoing Green to accelerate the impact of Black women social entrepreneurs through its world-renowned Fellowship program. Goldman Sachs Foundation will provide Echoing Green with a $1 million grant to develop a new cohort of Fellows who are leading programs to positively impact and radically transform the futures of Black women and girls across the U.S.

Through the new partnership, One Million Black Women and Echoing Green will drive transformation by increasing access to capital for early-stage Black women social entrepreneurs whose work is designed with and for their communities.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Goldman Sachs Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 378,23€
Hebel 14,01
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 437,27€
Hebel 13,02
Ask 0,21
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

"We are so proud to develop a partnership with Echoing Green to support Black women as social innovators," said Asahi Pompey, Global Head of Office of Corporate Engagement and President of the Goldman Sachs Foundation. "Giving Black women a platform to invest in their ideas is essential to driving meaningful community solutions, because we know that those closest to the problems are closest to the solutions."

The Fellows’ projects will address housing, education, healthcare, digital connectivity, access to capital, workforce development, financial literacy and climate justice.

The Fellows will access seed funding, strategic partnerships, coaching, mentorship, technical and network support, as well as life-long connections to a global network of philanthropists, investors and entrepreneurs. The first cohort supported by One Million Black Women will be announced in the spring of 2022. Applications will be accepted from October 19 – November 2. To nominate a Fellow or to apply, visit echoinggreen.org/goldman-sachs.

Cheryl L. Dorsey, president of Echoing Green, said, "I am thrilled that Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women is partnering with Echoing Green to invest in the voices, visions, and lives of Black women and their communities. Through our partnership, we will support the leadership of Black women who leverage social innovation as a tool to create transformative solutions for their communities. One Million Black Women is an exemplar of the tangible and sustained impact the corporate and philanthropic sectors can have in building a world where all people can truly thrive."

Seite 1 von 3
Goldman Sachs Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Goldman Sachs
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women Announces Partnership With Echoing Green to Invest in Black Women Social Entrepreneurs and Accelerate Change Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women today announced a new partnership with Echoing Green to accelerate the impact of Black women social entrepreneurs through its world-renowned Fellowship program. Goldman Sachs Foundation will provide Echoing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses to Secure ...
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:42 UhrEvergrande, Bitcoin, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Teamviewer, Nordex, RWE - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
08:02 UhrJPMORGAN stuft GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
07:32 Uhrdpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Etwas schwächer
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Konjunkturdaten heizen die Rally weiter an
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.10.21Aktien New York: Weitere Gewinne dank guter Goldman-Zahlen und Konjunkturdaten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Erholung hält an - US-Berichtssaison stützt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.10.21Aktien Europa Schluss: Erholung hält an - Robuster Start der US-Berichtssaison
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.10.21ROUNDUP: Goldman Sachs steuert auf Rekordjahr zu - Aktie an Dow-Spitze
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Weitere Gewinne dank guter Goldman-Zahlen und Daten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.10.21Aktien New York: Weitere Gewinne dank guter Goldman-Zahlen und Konjunkturdaten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte