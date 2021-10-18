checkAd

First Trust Announces Completion of EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF’s Reorganization into EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that the reorganization of EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (NYSE Arca: TERM), an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), managed by FTA, into EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF (NYSE Arca: ERM), an actively managed ETF managed by FTA, was completed prior to the open of the NYSE Arca on October 18, 2021.

As previously announced, the shareholders of TERM and ERM approved TERM’s reorganization into ERM at a Joint Special Meeting of Shareholders on September 13, 2021. The reorganization was approved by the Board of Trustees of each of TERM and ERM on December 7, 2021.

In the reorganization, the assets of TERM were transferred to, and the liabilities of TERM were assumed by, ERM. The shareholders of TERM received shares of ERM with a value equal to the aggregate net asset value of the shares of TERM held by them. The exchange of shares took place based upon TERM’s and ERM’s closing net asset values on October 15, 2021. The exchange ratio at which shares of TERM were exchanged for shares of ERM is 0.870700.

ERM is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide long term capital appreciation with capital preservation as a secondary objective. ERM pursues these investment objectives by investing in equity securities of companies domiciled in the United States or listed on a U.S. securities exchange. ERM may also invest all or a portion of its assets in cash, cash equivalents and short-term fixed income exchange-traded funds.

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and served as the investment advisor of TERM and ERM. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $207 billion as of September 30, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois. ERM and TERM were both sub-advised by EquityCompass Investment Management, LLC (“EquityCompass”). ERM continues to be managed by FTA and sub-advised by EquityCompass.

This press release is not intended to, and shall not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of ERM. An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of ERM before investing. The prospectus for ERM contains this and other important information and is available free of charge by calling First Trust Portfolios L.P. at 1-800-621-1675 or visiting www.ftportfolios.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Trust Announces Completion of EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF’s Reorganization into EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that the reorganization of EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (NYSE Arca: TERM), an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), managed by FTA, into EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF (NYSE Arca: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses to Secure ...
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination