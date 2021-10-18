Charles River and ATEM Structural Discovery Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Clients with Cryo-EM Capabilities

ATEM’s leading platform integrates highly optimized biochemistry, hardware, and software to provide in-depth structural insights about challenging targets at a commercial scale. ATEM’s technology directly images vitrified biological macromolecules in single-particle experiments at high resolution. Subsequently, reconstructed coulomb potential maps then allow the precise modeling of 3D atomic coordinates that elucidate the target structure. This leads to the identification of novel distinct binding sites and significantly improves the discovery of drug candidates.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) and ATEM Structural Discovery (ATEM) today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to provide clients access to ATEM’s cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) service solutions. Cryo-EM is a technique that determines the 3D structures of proteins and is utilized to identify how proteins function, how they malfunction in disease and the most effective way to target them with therapies.

Optimizing Candidate Selection

By combining ATEM’s cryo-EM expertise with Charles River’s end-to-end capabilities, the alliance has the potential to significantly accelerate drug discovery efforts from hit design through to lead optimization. With early insights into how lead candidates interact with their intended disease target, clients can interpret actual structural changes, allowing more informed prioritization and optimization of lead candidates.

Through the collaboration, Charles River clients will have access to ATEM’s platform to support their drug discovery efforts. When utilizing ATEM’s cryo-EM platform, clients will be provided with enhanced insights into challenging targets by viewing the 3D structure of full biochemical assemblies, ligand-bound complexes and biologic drugs. This partnership allows Charles River to enhance drug discovery projects by enabling structure-based design for a greater portfolio of targets.

AAV Capsid Ratio Analysis and mRNA Formulation Development in Support of Gene Therapies

Cryo-EM has become a powerful orthogonal tool to support both quality control and research and development (R&D) efforts in adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based gene therapies (i.e. full/empty capsid ratio analysis), as well as novel mRNA and plasmid-based drugs. By utilizing technologies including analytical ultracentrifugation (AUC), capillary isoelectric focusing (cIEF), transmission electron microscopy (TEM), and cryo-EM, clients can expect to receive qualitative and quantitative data to ensure improved dosing accuracy. Additionally, cryo-EM allows the use of minimal amounts of sample, fast turn-around times, and improved statistical accuracy.