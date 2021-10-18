checkAd

PRECIsE Clinical Study Preliminary Results Favorable for Intuitive’s Ion Endoluminal System for Peripheral Nodule Lung Biopsy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 15:05  |  38   |   |   

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced the release of preliminary data from 69 subjects participating in the Prospective, Multi-Center Evaluation of the Clinical Utility (PRECIsE) – a post-market, multi-center clinical trial of its Ion endoluminal system.

Use of the Ion system for pulmonary nodule biopsy resulted in an 83% diagnostic yield, which represents the likelihood that tissue samples obtained during the procedure will provide physicians with information needed to establish a diagnosis. PRECIsE is the first multi-center study of the Ion system’s shape-sensing, robotic-assisted technology. Among the initial results of the ongoing study reported Sunday at the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) conference, the Ion system showed:

  • Encouraging diagnostic yield for both smaller and larger nodules: Ion-enabled biopsies helped investigators obtain a diagnosis in 82% of cases with nodules between 1-2 centimeters, 85% with nodules between 2-3 cm. The similarity between yield rates for both smaller and larger nodules biopsied with Ion is a favorable result for clinicians seeking to sample smaller nodules.
  • A strong safety profile: the Ion system had no serious adverse events reported in this subset of patients in the study, and no pneumothorax events requiring a chest tube.
  • Sensitivity for malignancy from samples obtained from nodule biopsy was 84%-88%. Sensitivity is an indicator of the number of malignant conditions found from the tissue samples obtained.

“This study is another step to help confirm what we’ve seen and heard from physicians using Ion—that our technology helps them safely gain access to the appropriate portions of the lung to biopsy small nodules,” said Intuitive CEO Gary Guthart. “The Ion system’s progress further demonstrates how minimally invasive technologies can help create better outcomes for patients, surgeons, and care teams.”

These preliminary results of 69 subjects with up to 14-month follow up for applicable subjects are a subset of the study’s total of 365 patients, who were enrolled across six medical centers beginning in March 2019. The Ion system was used by investigators to sample nodules 10-30mm in diameter with Ion’s flexible articulating catheter that, combined with PlanPoint mapping software, enables the users to access the peripheral portions of the lungs, where many nodules are typically found.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PRECIsE Clinical Study Preliminary Results Favorable for Intuitive’s Ion Endoluminal System for Peripheral Nodule Lung Biopsy SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced the release of preliminary data from 69 subjects …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...