PRECIsE Clinical Study Preliminary Results Favorable for Intuitive’s Ion Endoluminal System for Peripheral Nodule Lung Biopsy

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced the release of preliminary data from 69 subjects participating in the Prospective, Multi-Center Evaluation of the Clinical Utility (PRECIsE) – a post-market, multi-center clinical trial of its Ion endoluminal system.



Use of the Ion system for pulmonary nodule biopsy resulted in an 83% diagnostic yield, which represents the likelihood that tissue samples obtained during the procedure will provide physicians with information needed to establish a diagnosis. PRECIsE is the first multi-center study of the Ion system’s shape-sensing, robotic-assisted technology. Among the initial results of the ongoing study reported Sunday at the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) conference, the Ion system showed: