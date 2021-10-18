checkAd

Entravision Announces Launch of New Morning Radio Program ‘El Show del Raton’

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021   

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, announced the launch of its newest morning radio program ‘El Show del Raton’. Bringing high energy and entertainment to the Hispanic community, Martin Alfonso Romero, ‘El Raton’, alongside co-host Liz Ramos, ‘La Pitaya’, and show producer Jacob Argueta, ‘El Pinolillo’, bring relevant, upbeat and humorous programming to the AM listening community. Listeners can catch this dynamic trio each morning from 5 AM to 10 AM PST on La Tricolor Network and from 6 AM to 10 AM PST on Los Angeles KDLD Viva 103.1 FM, beginning October 18, 2021.

Martin Alfonso Romero, known to his loyal listeners as ‘El Raton’, has 25 years of experience in the radio industry. A native of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, he has spent the last two decades in the United States bringing his own regional Mexican perspective to his U.S. radio programming. A strong radio voice that can handle all content from music to news and live events, Romero’s goal has always been to bring smiles and entertainment to his listeners. His energy is very well complemented by his co-host, La Pitaya, a single mother who brings a great female perspective to the show.

In addition to the Rata News and Los Balonazos sports segments featuring on-air talent Tony Nuñez, listeners of ‘El Show del Raton’ can expect a wide range of content & comedy, including discussions on topics such as politics and immigration to lighthearted gossip, sports and family issues.

"We are extremely excited to introduce our newest morning radio program to Tricolor Network and Viva 103.1 FM listeners," said Nestor Rocha, Vice President of Audio, Entravision. “Martin Romero’s deep connection with the Hispanic community, together with his long, successful on-air career, are a strong combination that is sure to bring our listeners more entertainment value.”

“I am honored to headline the morning show lineup of La Tricolor Network and KDLD LA,” said Martin Romero. “I started my career over two decades ago in my home country of Mexico and upon coming to the United States, it was my goal to create a program that was a combination of humor, energy, freshness and information with the best Mexican regional music. ‘El Show del Raton’ is just that, and I’ve been living the dream ever since. I know our listeners will enjoy it.”

Wertpapier


