Block listing Interim Review

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021   

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

To :      Regulation Department, Euronext Dublin / FCA

Date:    18 October 2021

1. Name of applicant: Irish Continental Group plc
2. Name of scheme: ICG Share Option Plans
3. Period of return: From: 18 April 2021 to 17 October 2021
4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 876,000 ICG Units
5. Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):  

Nil
6. Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period: 252,677 ICG Units
7. Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 623,323 ICG Units


Name of contact: Tom Corcoran
Telephone number of contact: +353 1 607 5700




