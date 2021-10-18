Polygon and DraftKings Enter Into a Strategic Blockchain Agreement

DraftKings Able to Become a Validator on the Polygon Network

BOSTON and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polygon , an Ethereum-based scaling platform on-boarding millions to Web 3.0, has today announced a blockchain collaboration with DraftKings Marketplace , a digital collectibles ecosystem built by DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) for mainstream accessibility to support custom NFT drops along with secondary-market transactions. This deal provides DraftKings Marketplace with a scalable, eco-friendly blockchain solution that enables added throughput and expanded capabilities. Also notably, DraftKings now has the option to potentially contribute to Polygon’s governance and help secure the network as a validator node with its own stake pool.



“Scalability and sustainability remain among the critical challenges of blockchain technology, so as we lay the groundwork today for the vision of DraftKings Marketplace tomorrow, the vast insights and proven products from Polygon around scalable solutions are invaluable,” said Paul Liberman, co-founder and president of global product and technology at DraftKings. “Although DraftKings Marketplace is still in its nascency, we are bullish on the possibilities that blockchain, NFTs, cryptocurrency and more will present as we prepare for Web 3.0 alongside Polygon and the new innovations ahead for digital collectibles.”

With the option of becoming a validator, DraftKings would be able to participate in the proof-of-stake consensus protocol for the Polygon blockchain main network to produce blocks, join Polygon’s governance and contribute to network security as a leader in Polygon’s future. Since launching in early August, DraftKings Marketplace has already hosted Autograph’s Preseason Access Collection NFT drops of iconic athletes featuring Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and Derek Jeter, all of which sold out almost immediately. DraftKings Marketplace is available to millions of registered DraftKings customers across the U.S. and Canada, and these collectors will eventually have the ability to transfer purchased NFTs to their own wallets on Ethereum Mainnet.