Genius Brands’ “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten” Exceeds 70 Million Views on Kartoon Channel! Heading Into Season One Finale on October 22, 2021

Since premiering on April 23 on Kartoon Channel!, viewership for Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten has surpassed all expectations and is the most watched show on Kartoon Channel! In the last episode of the season, Arnold introduces the Super Ks to their new classmate, Emerson, who is a wheelchair user and exchange student from England. Worried they won't be able to keep their superhero identities a secret from Emerson, the Super Ks are hesitant to welcome him at first. The kids put their differences aside when they find out that Emerson himself, has a secret super power, just like them, and is able to save the day.

“We are incredibly proud of Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten not just because it is proving to be a success, but because this series speaks to one of the core missions of Genius Brands, to create ‘content with a purpose,’ in promoting kid friendly lessons like anti-bullying, exercise, health and nutrition,” said Genius Brands’ Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward. “We are thrilled to debut on our season one episode finale, a new superhero who is wheelchair bound, yet it doesn't prevent him from becoming an invaluable member of the superhero team… in fact, he more than proves his mettle while saving the day! We are excited to continue working on the further expansion of the Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten brand and can’t wait to share more exciting news, when we announce Season 2!”



About Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten

Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten is geared towards kids and families and focuses on the adventures of six unique kids who are learning to master their super skills, along with their ABCs. With the help of their teacher Arnold Armstrong (AKA ‘Captain Fantastic’, the greatest superhero to ever live!).