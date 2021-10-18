checkAd

Vestas Preferred Supplier for 2.1 GW Offshore Wind Projects in USA

Autor: PLX AI
18.10.2021, 15:14   

(PLX AI) – Vestas selected as preferred supplier for the 2.1 GW Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 offshore wind projects in the USA.Empire Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Equinor and BPVestas will provide 138 V236-15.0 MW turbines for Empire …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas selected as preferred supplier for the 2.1 GW Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 offshore wind projects in the USA.
  • Empire Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Equinor and BP
  • Vestas will provide 138 V236-15.0 MW turbines for Empire Wind 1 and 2, located 15-30 miles off the coast of Long Island
  • Vestas will send another announcement if the agreement becomes a firm order
