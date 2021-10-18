Vestas Preferred Supplier for 2.1 GW Offshore Wind Projects in USA
- (PLX AI) – Vestas selected as preferred supplier for the 2.1 GW Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 offshore wind projects in the USA.
- Empire Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Equinor and BP
- Vestas will provide 138 V236-15.0 MW turbines for Empire Wind 1 and 2, located 15-30 miles off the coast of Long Island
- Vestas will send another announcement if the agreement becomes a firm order
