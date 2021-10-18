checkAd

Fiserv to Expand Digital Storefront Capabilities with Acquisition of BentoBox

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 15:22  |  22   |   |   

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire BentoBox, a digital marketing and commerce platform provider that delivers a frictionless diner experience dedicated to accelerating growth and helping restaurants seamlessly connect with their guests. This transaction expands the company’s Clover dining solutions and industry-leading commerce and business management capabilities, which enable nearly 200,000 restaurants of all sizes to deliver unique and differentiating diner experiences, from quick and casual to full service.

Founded in 2013, BentoBox enables more than 7,500 restaurant concepts across 14,000 locations. Serving as the digital front door for restaurants, BentoBox provides a robust platform that includes website design, online ordering and marketing tools, all built with the goal of driving growth and engagement for restaurants and their diners. By converting visitors into loyal customers, BentoBox helps restaurants generate new revenue streams and create differentiated customer experiences. Combining the BentoBox solution with the end-to-end management platform and omnicommerce capabilities of Clover will drive increased operational efficiencies for restaurants and enable operators to deliver seamless and distinct hospitality experiences for their diners, eliminating friction in the system today.

“Consumers today expect a consistent, seamless experience when engaging with restaurants both in person and online,” said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “The addition of BentoBox’s premier website capabilities to the business management solutions of Fiserv will strengthen our omnichannel platform, providing restaurants of all sizes and types with an integrated offering that delivers a customizable consumer experience. We look forward to welcoming the BentoBox team to Fiserv, as we build on our strategy to deliver blended digital and in-person customer experiences across channels that drive deeper engagement and increased loyalty for our clients.”

“Joining Fiserv is a transformational step for BentoBox,” said Krystle Mobayeni, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BentoBox. “BentoBox is committed to elevating every interaction between restaurants and their guests. Together with Fiserv, we look forward to rapidly growing our omnichannel capabilities with exceptional digital experiences for restaurants and their customers.”

Seite 1 von 3


Fiserv Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fiserv to Expand Digital Storefront Capabilities with Acquisition of BentoBox Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire BentoBox, a digital marketing and commerce platform provider that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses to Secure ...
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21Fiserv to Release Third Quarter Earnings Results on October 27, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21Financial Institutions Can Grow Small Business Relationships with Fintech-Powered Lending Offering from Fiserv
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Fiserv Selects New Jersey as a Location for Future Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21LYNX: Fiserv überholt Square und keinen interessiert es
LYNX Analysen | Analysen