Initiative to enhance cooperation of China and Central Asian countries released

LANZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEWS PROVIDED BY Global Times Online: The eighth China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum has concluded in Lanzhou, capital of Northwest China's Gansu Province on October 17, and a joint initiative was released, aiming at more profound and practical openness and cooperation among participators.

With "Strengthen Solidarity and Cooperation for Building a Community of Security and Development" as its theme, the forum was co-hosted by the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Committee of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the People's Government of Gansu Province.

The Forum included four sub-forums covering topics including "China-Central Asia cooperation on China's BDS" and "green development." A themed exhibition on China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) was also held during the event.

Representatives from China and Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as international organizations, attended the forum online and in person.

Secretary-General of the SCO Vladimir Norov said that the China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum is an authoritative platform for extensive exchanges between China and Central Asian countries. It helps strengthen political interaction, deepen the relationship between all parties in ensuring regional security, responding to current challenges and threats. It also further promotes a mutually beneficial cooperation, especially with regards to economy and trade.  

"Under these conditions, cooperation in the health sector remains a priority. We propose to put environmental protection at the top of the agenda. We have actively participated in the development of the global agenda for sustainable development until 2030, and intend to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060," said Alikhan Smailov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Tajikistan's ambassador to China Saidzoda Zohir pointed out that despite the various challenges of the new era, China's economy continues to grow, and this will have a positive impact on the joint construction of a healthy, green and digital Silk Road. The volume of Chinese investment and bilateral trade with Central Asian countries has been growing steadily for two decades in a row.

The volume of accumulated direct Chinese investments in five countries of the region amounted to about $15 billion in 2020. "A new stage in the advancement of the Belt and Road may be the alignment "point" of China's development programs with the national strategies of the Central Asian countries," Saidzoda Zohir added. 

