CBD Global Sciences’ Purchase of Resinosa LLC, a Colorado CBD Processing and Manufacturing Company, Completed

DENVER, CO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), “CBD Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that on October 15, 2021, it closed its previously announced acquisition of 100% of Resinosa LLC, a CBD company located in Silver Cliff Colorado (the “Acquisition”).

Resinosa has been in business in the CBD industry for over 6 years and is a vertically integrated company with expertise in hemp genetics, cloning, farming, harvesting, processing, and manufacturing of finished products. Resinosa owns a commercial clean-room facility that is registered with the Food and Drug Administration, is certified under stringent current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) standards and has been outfitted specifically for processing hemp and manufacturing health and wellness products such as food, dietary supplements, and topical products. Resinosa is licensed as a Manufactured Food Facility with the Colorado Department of Health and the Environment and the City of Denver, Colorado for shelf stability of their products. Located in a low cost of living area, Silver Cliff presents a cost advantage when it comes to processing and manufacturing products.

With its current assets, Resinosa can conduct extraction and processing operations on hemp biomass to produce 1,320 kilos of full spectrum CBD oil per month. That amount of full spectrum oil can be formulated into an estimated retail value of $46,200,000.00* of finished products per month. Resinosa’s primary business is supplying companies with branded finished CBD products, referred to as private label or white label. Their clients include companies specializing in medical grade products, pet and veterinary products, CBD cosmetic products, farmers with their own brands and companies who add CBD products to their existing businesses such as spas and biofeedback centers.

Resinosa’s CEO and founder, Jeff Hays, holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California and a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Arizona. The company’s Vice President of Quality Control and General Counsel, Kathy Hays, is an attorney licensed in three states and holds a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School, an M.S. in Systems Management from the University of Southern California, and a B.S in Aerospace Engineering. Both Mr. and Ms. Hays served in the U.S. Air Force – Jeff as a pilot and engineer and Kathy as a space launch expert.

