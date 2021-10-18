Vivos Inc Signs a MOU for a New Regional Clinic in NY for IsoPet Therapy

Richland WA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL), Vivos Inc announced today that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Animal Hospital Surgical Center in East Meadow New York on Long Island to become an IsoPet regional therapy center. Vivos Inc is currently working on obtaining the radioactive material handling license and on completing their certification training. They will be specializing in treating the margin of cancerous tumors after they have been surgically removed. This is expected to provide additional life extension. This application was recommended by our Veterinary Medicine Advisory Board.



Dr. Mike Korenko stated, “After licensing and certification, this will be our first east coast regional center and it is near a major population center. Initially it will be specializing in treating the margins of resected tumors, but they will have the capability to treat other solid tumors. As thought leaders and experienced surgeons Dr. Tomas Infernuso and Dr. Joe Impellizeri are also interested in applying their non-intrusive surgical techniques to treat a range of internal tumors within the pets, such a brain and bladder cancers. We expect to learn from their experience and transfer that knowledge to other clinics.”

About Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL)

Vivos Inc. has developed an Yttrium-90 based injectable brachytherapy device, for the treatment of tumors in animals (Isopet) and in humans (Radiogel). Brachytherapy uses highly localized radiation to destroy cancerous tumors by placing a radioactive isotope directly inside the treatment area using the company’s proprietary hydrogel technology. The injection delivers therapeutic radiation from within the tumor without the entrance skin dose and associated side effects of treatment that characterize external-beam radiation therapy. This feature allows safe delivery of higher doses needed for treating both non-resectable and radiation-resistant cancers.

Radiogel is a hydrogel liquid containing tiny yttrium-90 phosphate particles that may be administered directly into a tumor. The hydrogel is an yttrium-90 carrier at room temperature that gels within the tumor interstitial spaces after injection to keep the radiation sources safely in place. The short-range beta radiation from yttrium-90 localizes the dose within the treatment area so that normal organs and tissues are not adversely affected.