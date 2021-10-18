checkAd

Rivalry Lists Shares on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 15:25  |  28   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the “Company” or “Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY), an internationally-regulated sports betting and media company, today announced that its subordinate voting shares (the “Shares”) have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”). The Shares began trading today under the symbol 9VK.

“We are pleased to be able to offer an additional platform to global investors to trade our shares,” said Steven Salz, Co-Founder and CEO of Rivalry. “We believe a meaningful overlap exists between our customers and our shareholders as excitement about our long-term potential grows among our user base. Our objective is to enable people to trade our stock wherever they use Rivalry.”

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world’s largest trading centres for securities and the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany. Rivalry’s FSE listing is expected to facilitate the process of trading in its Shares by investors in Europe and internationally. The Shares continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RVLY.

The Company has been assigned a German Securities Identification Number (WKN: A3C4Y2).

About Rivalry
Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media property offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of bettors. Rivalry Limited currently holds an Isle of Man license, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 18 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited was granted its Isle of Man license in early 2018, officially launching in August of that year, and the Company is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. The Company also has a variety of originally developed products, including Quest, a gamified on-site betting experience, and an original casino game called Rushlane that offers both B2C and B2B opportunities.

Company Contact:
Steven Salz, Co-Founder & CEO
ss@pmmlcorp.com

Media Contact:
BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS
Kell Cholko | kell@brandstyle.com

Investor Contact:
Vincic Advisors
Jeff Codispodi | investors@rivalry.com  

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “project” and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rivalry Lists Shares on Frankfurt Stock Exchange TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rivalry Corp. (the “Company” or “Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY), an internationally-regulated sports betting and media company, today announced that its subordinate voting shares (the “Shares”) have been accepted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...