DGAP-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures paragon Automotive Revenue Grows by Almost a Third 18.10.2021 / 15:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- According to preliminary figures, revenue as of September 30, 2021, was € 109.7 million or 30.8% over the prior year; increase of 15.6% over pre-coronavirus year 2019

- Revenue and sales forecast for the year as a whole confirmed despite reduced OEM production volumes

- First large-scale production order for product innovation anti-virus filter DUSTPROTECT

- Publication of final figures on November 22, 2021

Delbrück, Germany, October 18, 2021 - According to preliminary figures, paragon [ISIN DE0005558696] has continued on its growth course in the first nine months of the current year. With revenue of € 109.7 million as of September 30, the direct supplier to the automotive industry saw 30.8% higher revenue than in the prior year and exceeded the revenue of the pre-coronavirus year of 2019 by 15.6%. The management therefore sees the sales target for 2021 of € 145 million and the margin target (EBITDA) of 12 to 15% as secured, even considering the current production disruptions in the automotive industry.

"Our strategy - of significantly increasing inventory levels at an early stage to guarantee supply security - is paying off, despite the capital commitment associated with it. We can still deliver." says Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and CEO of paragon. "We are very pleased with the results. Without the production difficulties at OEMs, revenues would have been even higher."

The Sensors unit had a breakthrough in the third quarter with its first large-scale production order from a German premium OEM for the innovative electrostatic DUSTPROTECT filters. The product, which is also effective against coronaviruses, will go into series production in 2024. The Digital Assistance unit nearly doubled its revenue with its AI solutions. In addition to two more development contracts, the further penetration of the platforms of a leading global automotive manufacturer led to increased sales.