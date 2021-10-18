Redbox to Add Over 20 Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) Channels to Its Streaming Service Including Live Local News, Spanish Language, and Kids Programming

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it will begin offering over 20 new Free Ad Supported Free Live TV (FAST) channels on its free streaming service in the coming weeks – including live local news, kids and Spanish language programming. New channels include America’s Funniest Home Videos, three Sony Canal Spanish language channels, Electric Now and the Wu Tang Collection.

In addition, Redbox signed an agreement with Cox Media Group (CMG) to stream 10 live local news channels from markets that include Seattle, Atlanta, and Orlando. The company also signed a deal with Yahoo! Finance to begin offering their streaming business news channel. The Redbox streaming app is available on a wide range of devices including Roku, Samsung, LG, VIZIO, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS and Android mobile devices and Xbox.