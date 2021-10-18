Evolv Technology to Present at Credit Suisse Technology Conference

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced that Peter George, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Peter Faubert, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Company will webcast the presentation live at approximately 5:40 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties can access the webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.evolvtechnology.com.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is a leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world’s most iconic venues and companies. Its mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. It gives sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Its security screening has scanned more than 100 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and its technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors. Evolv Technology, Evolv Express, Evolv Insights, and Evolv Cortex AI are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

