Edison initiates coverage of CoinShares International Limited

18 October 2021 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited, (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) (" CoinShares " or the " Group " or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that Edison has initiated coverage of the Company.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS.

