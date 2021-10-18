Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Announces Decision to Focus on Solar Glass Manufacturing Supported by Market Analysis and Technical Report

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (“CPS” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CPS) is pleased to announce that it has decided to focus its future manufacturing operations on the North American patterned solar glass market. This decision is based on an in-depth analysis of various end market segments for glass manufacturing and is supported by the Company’s NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report (the “Technical Report”) which was completed for the Company’s Wanipigow Sand Deposit (the “Deposit”) by APEX Geoscience Ltd, effective October 14, 2021.



Rationale: