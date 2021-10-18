Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Announces Decision to Focus on Solar Glass Manufacturing Supported by Market Analysis and Technical Report
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (“CPS” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CPS) is pleased to announce that it
has decided to focus its future manufacturing operations on the North American patterned solar glass market. This decision is based on an in-depth analysis of various end market segments for glass
manufacturing and is supported by the Company’s NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report (the “Technical Report”) which was completed for the Company’s Wanipigow Sand Deposit (the
“Deposit”) by APEX Geoscience Ltd, effective October 14, 2021.
Rationale:
- The Company’s high-purity, low-iron silica sand deposit is ideally suited for solar glass manufacturing as reflected in the Company's Technical
Report;
- The patterned solar glass market offers exposure to strong solar panel installation growth in North America that is estimated by the Solar Energy
Industries Association to increase by 21% on a compound annual basis between now and 2030;
- The growth rate for North American patterned solar glass demand is further supported by the domestic industry’s effort to onshore the solar panel
manufacturing supply chain from Asia Pacific sources which supply 100% of current patterned solar glass requirements;
- CPS management discussions with domestic solar panel manufacturers have illustrated a need for a reliable local supply of high-quality solar glass
to accommodate both current production and future growth plans;
- The Company’s wholly-owned silica sand deposit offers the opportunity for CPS to be the first integrated manufacturer of patterned solar glass in
North America; and
- CPS believes that its planned facility will be positioned to offer significant manufacturing and logistical cost savings while demonstrating an
industry-leading, low-carbon footprint using up to 99% renewable electricity.
“We are extremely excited about the decision to focus our development activities on the solar glass market given its attractive growth profile and its suitability to maximize the value of our high-purity, low-iron sand resource,” stated Glenn Leroux, President and CEO of CPS. “As we finalize the details of our Front End Engineering Design process, we expect to be in a position to announce our plans regarding facility size, configuration and expected economics prior to year-end 2021.”
0 Kommentare