Alliant Energy Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) has scheduled its third quarter 2021 earnings release for Thursday, November 4th, after market close. A conference call to review the third quarter results is scheduled for Friday, November 5th at 9 a.m. CT.



Alliant Energy will webcast the event live at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. The call is open to the public and will be hosted by John Larsen, Chair, President and CEO; and Robert Durian, Executive Vice President and CFO. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call can do so by dialing (888) 394-8218 (United States & Canada) or (323) 794-2149 (international), passcode 4175543.