Alliant Energy Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

18.10.2021, 15:30  |  17   |   |   

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) has scheduled its third quarter 2021 earnings release for Thursday, November 4th, after market close. A conference call to review the third quarter results is scheduled for Friday, November 5th at 9 a.m. CT.

Alliant Energy will webcast the event live at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. The call is open to the public and will be hosted by John Larsen, Chair, President and CEO; and Robert Durian, Executive Vice President and CFO. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call can do so by dialing (888) 394-8218 (United States & Canada) or (323) 794-2149 (international), passcode 4175543.

A replay of the call will be available through November 12, 2021, at (888) 203-1112 (United States & Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (international). Callers should reference passcode 4175543 and pin 9578. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company’s website at www.alliantenergy.com/investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 975,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact: Cindy Tomlinson (608) 458-3869
Investor Relations Contact: Zac Fields (319) 786-8146





