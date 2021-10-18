checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Nagarro SE: Nagarro signs agreements to acquire the ATCS group

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Nagarro SE: Nagarro signs agreements to acquire the ATCS group

18-Oct-2021 / 15:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, October 18, 2021 - Nagarro today signed agreements with the shareholders of Advanced Technology Consulting Service, Inc. (ATCS), based in New Jersey, USA, and its international subsidiaries, to acquire the ATCS group. The ATCS group's revenues in 2020 were approximately $30 million. The total purchase price agreed is a medium two-digit million U.S. dollar amount due in 2021 as well as a smaller performance-based earn-out that can stretch through 2024. Nagarro will finance the acquisition with cash available within the group. The closing of the transaction is expected in the coming weeks. Nagarro expects that the acquisition of the ATCS group has no meaningful impact on the revised guidance for 2021 that Nagarro announced on September 20, 2021.

Contact:

Nagarro SE
Investor Relations
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-mail: ir@nagarro.com
Web: www.nagarro.com

Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | WKN: A3H220 | FRA: NA9)

18-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Phone: 089 9984210
Internet: www.nagarro.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2200
WKN: A3H220
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1241517

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1241517  18-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Wertpapier


