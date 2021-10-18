Nagarro SE: Nagarro signs agreements to acquire the ATCS group

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Takeover

Munich, October 18, 2021 - Nagarro today signed agreements with the shareholders of Advanced Technology Consulting Service, Inc. (ATCS), based in New Jersey, USA, and its international subsidiaries, to acquire the ATCS group. The ATCS group's revenues in 2020 were approximately $30 million. The total purchase price agreed is a medium two-digit million U.S. dollar amount due in 2021 as well as a smaller performance-based earn-out that can stretch through 2024. Nagarro will finance the acquisition with cash available within the group. The closing of the transaction is expected in the coming weeks. Nagarro expects that the acquisition of the ATCS group has no meaningful impact on the revised guidance for 2021 that Nagarro announced on September 20, 2021.