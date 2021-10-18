The results of the public offering by Arco Vara AS and the distribution of new shares

The public offering of the shares of Arco Vara AS ended at 4:00 p.m. on 15 October 2021.



Up to 1,000,000 shares were offered publicly. During the offering, the offered volume was subscribed more than 4.84 time, ie a total of 4,835,950 shares. 6,860 investors participated in the subscription.

Comment from CEO: “I am pleased that Arco Vara has come more into the picture in the real estate and stock market landscape over the past year. This is also shown by the interest of more than 6,000 new investors and the large number of subscribers. The set goal in the form of 1,000 new investors was significantly exceeded, which increases the number of Arco Vara shareholders to almost 10,000. It would be a sin to complain, considering that we have increased the number of Arco Vara investors sevenfold in 10 months and we can confidently focus on the following projects.”