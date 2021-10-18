TIANJIN, China, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you still remember that in 2015, a private company organized travel for more than 6,700 employees to Nice, France, and set a Guinness World Record, which was reported by mainstream media in 167 countries around the world and became global news? Many scholars, experts and media are curious and exploring what kind of company this is and how it has achieved global success in just 20 years. The interpretation, secrets and answers of the company's 26 years of development are all outlined in the book Unlocking the Emperor's Door, which was published in London in January 2021, and in the book Global Development of TIENS Group: Swap, Transcendence and Success, which was grandly published globally in October 2021. These two books, together with Mr. Li Jinyuan and TIENS Group, New Swap and Transcendence Theory, form the wisdom theory system of TIENS Group.

Mr. Li Jinyuan and TIENS Group records the entrepreneurial stories, New Swap and Transcendence Theory presents the theoretical innovation, Open the Emperor's Door records the development process, and Global Development of TIENS Group: Swap, Transcendence and Success integrates the theoretical system. Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of TIENS Group, expressed the hope that these four books can guide everyone to open the door of wisdom, embark on the road of pursuit, step into the dream hall, and finally reach the top of their own glory!

Mr. Li Jinyuan and TIENS Group

Mr. Li Jinyuan worked hard for his dream with all his strength. In just a few years, the TIENS Group he founded had billions of assets; in 1997, the Group concentrated its efforts and opened up the markets in 37 countries in one breath, and in 2002, it developed more than 60 national branches, opened up an international market and marketing network, and sold its products to 86 countries and regions; its development speed and scale are amazing!

Mr. Li Jinyuan recorded the entrepreneurial stories of himself and his partners in the book Mr. Li Jinyuan and TIENS Group in 2002, showing precious qualities such as dream, courage, perseverance, mind and honesty, which is a powerful help for a leader to promote the development of enterprises and provides a theoretical basis for the follow-up book New Swap and Transcendence Theory.