checkAd

Grand Global Release of Global Development of TIENS Group Swap, Transcendence Success

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 15:43  |  13   |   |   

TIANJIN, China, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you still remember that in 2015, a private company organized travel for more than 6,700 employees to Nice, France, and set a Guinness World Record, which was reported by mainstream media in 167 countries around the world and became global news? Many scholars, experts and media are curious and exploring what kind of company this is and how it has achieved global success in just 20 years. The interpretation, secrets and answers of the company's 26 years of development are all outlined in the book Unlocking the Emperor's Door, which was published in London in January 2021, and in the book Global Development of TIENS Group: Swap, Transcendence and Success, which was grandly published globally in October 2021. These two books, together with Mr. Li Jinyuan and TIENS Group, New Swap and Transcendence Theory, form the wisdom theory system of TIENS Group. 

Grand Global Release of Global Development of TIENS Group: Swap, Transcendence Success

Mr. Li Jinyuan and TIENS Group records the entrepreneurial stories, New Swap and Transcendence Theory presents the theoretical innovation, Open the Emperor's Door records the development process, and Global Development of TIENS Group: Swap, Transcendence and Success integrates the theoretical system. Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of TIENS Group, expressed the hope that these four books can guide everyone to open the door of wisdom, embark on the road of pursuit, step into the dream hall, and finally reach the top of their own glory!

Mr. Li Jinyuan and TIENS Group

Mr. Li Jinyuan worked hard for his dream with all his strength. In just a few years, the TIENS Group he founded had billions of assets; in 1997, the Group concentrated its efforts and opened up the markets in 37 countries in one breath, and in 2002, it developed more than 60 national branches, opened up an international market and marketing network, and sold its products to 86 countries and regions; its development speed and scale are amazing!

Mr. Li Jinyuan recorded the entrepreneurial stories of himself and his partners in the book Mr. Li Jinyuan and TIENS Group in 2002, showing precious qualities such as dream, courage, perseverance, mind and honesty, which is a powerful help for a leader to promote the development of enterprises and provides a theoretical basis for the follow-up book New Swap and Transcendence Theory.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grand Global Release of Global Development of TIENS Group Swap, Transcendence Success TIANJIN, China, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Do you still remember that in 2015, a private company organized travel for more than 6,700 employees to Nice, France, and set a Guinness World Record, which was reported by mainstream media in 167 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
Brent Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide its Residents with Free Digital Training ...
Returnable Packaging Market worth $141.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
AliExpress Unveils Innovative Logistics Solutions ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival to ...
Global Energy Ministers, International Organisation Leaders, and Industry Captains Headline the ...
Xinhua Silk Road: World Digital Economy Conference helps boost digital revolution in E China's Zhejiang Province
2021 Hengshui Lake Marathon & National Marathon Championships (Hengshui Station) kicks off
NICE Recommends Dupixent ∇ (dupilumab) for the Treatment of Severe Asthma[1]
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Boehringer Ingelheim, and LEO Pharma to Keynote Veeva Commercial & ...
Rishabh Pant Starts his NFT Journey with Rario
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI