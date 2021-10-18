The first rounds of play for our Clash of Clans event also got underway this week, along with at least three other new events scheduled to be played over next weekend, which promises to be another action-packed weekend for GGToor coming up! Lastly, we are also prioritizing our search to find qualified Community Leaders to work with and help plan successful events for some of the most popular games available, such as Fortnite and Valorant!

THOMASVILLE, GA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this week we offered tournaments for our most popular CCG games, Pokemon TCG Online, along with a teams event for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links. Combined, these two single day events drew over six hundred registrants! We also opened registration for two more play-over-time events, Garena Free Fire, and BGMI, and expect to see a big crowd for both tournaments!

We were happy to join forces with Duel Links Team Wars to present the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Trios Cup #2, one of the largest one-day team events in the history of the Community for this game! One of the main attractions for the players for this special event was DLTW's unique teams rule set, with a shared Cardpool, alongside the ability to develop strategies and teamwork with friends; this format combines the highest level of competition with the camaraderie that comes from sharing experiences of the game together!

The Top 32 bracket saw a good number of teams running Harpies & Melodious decks, yet the diversity of the meta was also represented, including Blue-Eyes, Yosenju, T.G. Dino, Magnet, Ritual Beast, and Triamid archetypes! In a meta where the power level is lower than seasons past, more decks can shine and be viable! In the Grand finals, we saw teams comprised of members from DE~Fusion and Phoenix teams, who have a storied rivalry. After a long and hard-fought battle, the predominantly DE~Fusion team of Jano & les Fermiers were able to take it home playing Gaia, Harpies & Thunder Dragon!

With the supply chains being backlogged, now more than ever it is important to do your Holiday shopping early! Be sure to check out GGToor branded merchandise before the Holiday rush!

Mobile games are poised to become a driving force in the future of the eSports industry, which will further reduce barriers to entry and allow even more gamers and fans to aspire to greatness, with the mobile gaming segment projected to represent about 45% of the total global games market this year. GGToor already has been hosting a number of mobile game events to help meet that demand. Check out all our upcoming events at https://ggtoor.com/tournaments