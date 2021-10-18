Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Nagaroo Buys ATCS Group for Medium 2-Digit Million USD Amount (PLX AI) – Nagarro signs agreements to acquire the ATCS group for medium two-digit million U.S. dollar amount.The ATCS group's revenues in 2020 were approximately $30 millionNagarro will finance the acquisition with cash available within the group



