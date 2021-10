Nagaroo Buys ATCS Group for Medium 2-Digit Million USD Amount Autor: PLX AI | 18.10.2021, 15:37 | | 16 0 | 0 18.10.2021, 15:37 | (PLX AI) – Nagarro signs agreements to acquire the ATCS group for medium two-digit million U.S. dollar amount.The ATCS group's revenues in 2020 were approximately $30 millionNagarro will finance the acquisition with cash available within the group (PLX AI) – Nagarro signs agreements to acquire the ATCS group for medium two-digit million U.S. dollar amount.The ATCS group's revenues in 2020 were approximately $30 millionNagarro will finance the acquisition with cash available within the group (PLX AI) – Nagarro signs agreements to acquire the ATCS group for medium two-digit million U.S. dollar amount.

The ATCS group's revenues in 2020 were approximately $30 million

Nagarro will finance the acquisition with cash available within the group



