Nagaroo Buys ATCS Group for Medium 2-Digit Million USD Amount

Nagarro Buys ATCS Group for Medium 2-Digit Million USD Amount
(PLX AI) – Nagarro signs agreements to acquire the ATCS group for medium two-digit million U.S. dollar amount.The ATCS group's revenues in 2020 were approximately $30 millionNagarro will finance the acquisition with cash available within the group
