Nagaroo Buys ATCS Group for Medium 2-Digit Million USD Amount

Autor: PLX AI
18.10.2021, 15:37  |  16   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Nagarro signs agreements to acquire the ATCS group for medium two-digit million U.S. dollar amount.The ATCS group's revenues in 2020 were approximately $30 millionNagarro will finance the acquisition with cash available within the group

  • (PLX AI) – Nagarro signs agreements to acquire the ATCS group for medium two-digit million U.S. dollar amount.
  • The ATCS group's revenues in 2020 were approximately $30 million
  • Nagarro will finance the acquisition with cash available within the group
