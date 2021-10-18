The advent of connectivity solutions, rise in cloud technology adoption, and increase in utilization of cloud-based technology for telematics in vehicles drive the global portable automotive Wi-Fi router market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Router Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Vehicle Class (Mid-Priced and Luxury) and Application (Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-Being, Vehicle Management and Mobility Management): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global portable automotive Wi-Fi router industry generated $1.12 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $5.15 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2030.