The advent of connectivity solutions, rise in cloud technology adoption, and increase in utilization of cloud-based technology for telematics in vehicles drive the global portable automotive Wi-Fi router market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Router Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Vehicle Class (Mid-Priced and Luxury) and Application (Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-Being, Vehicle Management and Mobility Management): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global portable automotive Wi-Fi router industry generated $1.12 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $5.15 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

The trend of connectivity solutions, increase in adoption of cloud technology, and rise in usage of cloud-based technology for vehicle telematics drive the growth of the global portable automotive Wi-Fi router market. However, lack of uninterrupted & seamless internet connectivity and high cost of advanced technologies hinder the market growth. On the other hand, lack of cellular internet connectivity and surge in adoption of connected cars present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Decreased demand for new and old vehicles led to reduced adoption of portable Wi-Fi routers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • In addition, development activities of connected cars, advanced driver assistance systems, and in-vehicle infotainment systems stopped partially due to the lockdown. This, in turn, reduced the demand for connectivity and portable routers.
  • During the post-lockdown, the supply-demand gap narrowed, personal mobility & electric vehicle development activities accelerated, and implementation of portable Wi-Fi routers increased in the automotive vehicles.

