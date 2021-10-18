checkAd

DGAP-News tokentus investment AG conducts public offering and parallel private placement after approval of the securities prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.10.2021, 16:04  |  14   |   |   

DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
tokentus investment AG conducts public offering and parallel private placement after approval of the securities prospectus

18.10.2021 / 16:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tokentus investment AG conducts public offering and parallel private placement after approval of the securities prospectus

- Public offering and private placement

- Approved securities prospectus

- Offer period from 20 October 2021 to 5 November 2021

- Issue price € 2.55 per share (ISIN DE000A3CN9R8 / WKN WKN A3CN9R)

- Issue proceeds for the acquisition of investments, financial assets and tokens

Frankfurt am Main, 18 October 2021 - In an ad hoc announcement dated 10 October 2021, the Management Board of tokentus investment AG (WKN A3CN9R, ISIN DE000A3CN9R8) had announced the implementation of a capital increase against cash contributions excluding subscription rights in the amount of up to € 20 million through the issuance of up to 20,000,000 new registered no-par value shares. Today, the securities prospectus was approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The approved securities prospectus can be viewed and downloaded from the website of tokentus investment AG at www.tokentus.com in the "Investor Relations" section under the menu item "Public Offering 2021".

A public offering will be conducted for the period from 20 October 2021 from 09:00 a.m. until 5 November 2021, 12:00 p.m. (CET). Investors may submit purchase offers to tokentus investment AG within the offer period. The purchase offers are freely revocable until the end of the offer period and may be increased or reduced, provided that this is possible via the custodian bank or the financial intermediary of the investor through which the subscription is issued. The already announced issue price per new no-par value registered share is € 2.55 for both the public offering and the private placement.

Seite 1 von 3
tokentus investment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News tokentus investment AG conducts public offering and parallel private placement after approval of the securities prospectus DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action tokentus investment AG conducts public offering and parallel private placement after approval of the securities prospectus 18.10.2021 / 16:04 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer Supervisory Board takes decisions on Executive Board
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek Energy schließt Kauf von Flächen in Wyoming erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: Pinakin Patel, CEO von AES (49 % im Besitz von PowerTap), tritt dem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer-Aufsichtsrat trifft Entscheidungen zur Aufstellung des Vorstands
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer Supervisory Board takes decisions on Executive Board (1) 
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Benedikt becomes new CFO at Meyer Burger
DGAP-News: Enapter wins HRH Prince William's Earthshot Prize with game-changing green hydrogen generating ...
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer-Aufsichtsrat trifft Entscheidungen zur Aufstellung des Vorstands
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on Business and Progress of ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:04 UhrDGAP-News: tokentus investment AG führt nach Billigung des Wertpapierprospekts ein Öffentliches Angebot und parallel eine Privatplatzierung durch
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21AlsterResearch AG Update: tokentus investment AG - Celsius funding reassuring
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
11.10.21tokentus investment: Aktien sollen zu jeweils 2,55 Euro platziert werden
4investors | Kommentare
11.10.21AlsterResearch AG Update: tokentus investment AG - Capital Increase announced
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
10.10.21DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG sets offer price for planned capital increase at EUR 2.55
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
10.10.21DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG setzt Angebotspreis für geplante Kapitalerhöhung auf EUR 2,55 fest
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
04.10.21AlsterResearch AG Initiation: tokentus investment AG - Your slice of unicorn
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
04.10.21tokentus investment: Kaufempfehlung und Start im XETRA-Handel
4investors | Kommentare
04.10.21DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG: Shares of tokentus investment AG tradable on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and XETRA
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG: Aktien der tokentus investment AG an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse und im XETRA handelbar
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten