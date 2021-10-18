DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action tokentus investment AG conducts public offering and parallel private placement after approval of the securities prospectus 18.10.2021 / 16:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Public offering and private placement

- Approved securities prospectus

- Offer period from 20 October 2021 to 5 November 2021

- Issue price € 2.55 per share (ISIN DE000A3CN9R8 / WKN WKN A3CN9R)

- Issue proceeds for the acquisition of investments, financial assets and tokens

Frankfurt am Main, 18 October 2021 - In an ad hoc announcement dated 10 October 2021, the Management Board of tokentus investment AG (WKN A3CN9R, ISIN DE000A3CN9R8) had announced the implementation of a capital increase against cash contributions excluding subscription rights in the amount of up to € 20 million through the issuance of up to 20,000,000 new registered no-par value shares. Today, the securities prospectus was approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The approved securities prospectus can be viewed and downloaded from the website of tokentus investment AG at www.tokentus.com in the "Investor Relations" section under the menu item "Public Offering 2021".

A public offering will be conducted for the period from 20 October 2021 from 09:00 a.m. until 5 November 2021, 12:00 p.m. (CET). Investors may submit purchase offers to tokentus investment AG within the offer period. The purchase offers are freely revocable until the end of the offer period and may be increased or reduced, provided that this is possible via the custodian bank or the financial intermediary of the investor through which the subscription is issued. The already announced issue price per new no-par value registered share is € 2.55 for both the public offering and the private placement.