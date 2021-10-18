checkAd

AAA Cooper Transportation expanding with the addition of a St. Louis, Missouri Service Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021   

AAA Cooper Transportation, a subsidiary of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE: KNX), announced it would expand its LTL capacity with the opening of a St. Louis, MO service center this fall. This expansion will connect AAA Cooper's existing 15-state network with the largest metropolitan area in Missouri.

The company has long operated in the Chicago market, and the new St. Louis facility will extend the company's reach to an estimated 80% of the Illinois market. This expansion follows recent capacity additions and investments in the Dallas and Indianapolis Service Centers and is the first expansion since Knight-Swift acquired AAA Cooper in July 2021.

With this expansion, the company, which services five states that share a border with Missouri - Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, expands its service capacity for LTL and Dedicated Services in the Midwest.

St. Louis is home to one of the country's largest inland port operations by tonnage and one of the top railroad service hubs.

AAA Cooper Transportation (SCAC "AACT"), an independent subsidiary of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE: KNX), is an asset-based multi-regional transportation solutions provider offering less-than-truckload, truckload, dedicated contract carriage, brokerage, fleet maintenance, and international services with facilities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest. The Affiliate Carrier Program extends AAA Cooper Transportation's coverage area into Canada, Mexico, and across the globe.

