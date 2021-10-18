AAA Cooper Transportation expanding with the addition of a St. Louis, Missouri Service Center

AAA Cooper Transportation, a subsidiary of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE: KNX), announced it would expand its LTL capacity with the opening of a St. Louis, MO service center this fall. This expansion will connect AAA Cooper's existing 15-state network with the largest metropolitan area in Missouri.

The company has long operated in the Chicago market, and the new St. Louis facility will extend the company's reach to an estimated 80% of the Illinois market. This expansion follows recent capacity additions and investments in the Dallas and Indianapolis Service Centers and is the first expansion since Knight-Swift acquired AAA Cooper in July 2021.