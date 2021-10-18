checkAd

Interactive Brokers Group Introduces Cryptocurrency Trading for Financial Advisors in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 16:00  |  10   |   |   

Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), a global brokerage firm, today announces its launch of cryptocurrency trading for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the U.S., enabling these RIAs to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company on behalf of clients. RIAs will benefit from the ability to manage their client’s positions in cryptocurrency in addition to stocks, options, futures, bonds, mutual funds and ETFs from all over the world from a single screen, and all shown on one platform with customizable reports.

“Allocating a small percentage of assets to cryptocurrency as part of a well-diversified portfolio has steadily become more commonplace, and advisors may wish to recommend cryptocurrency to their clients,” said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. “Adding cryptocurrency trading underscores our ongoing dedication to providing advisors with the investment products and tools they need to successfully manage client portfolios and grow their businesses.”

While other crypto exchanges and brokers charge fees that can be as high as 2.00% of trade value or more and add spreads or markups to the price, cryptocurrency trading with Paxos on Interactive Brokers’ RIA platform has low commissions of just 0.12% - 0.18% of trade value, depending on monthly volume with a USD 1.75 minimum per order. In addition, there are no added spreads, markups, or custodial fees. While initially available to RIAs in the U.S., Interactive Brokers plans to launch the service for financial advisors in other parts of the world, in the future.

Additional features available on the IBKR RIA platform include:

  • No ticket charges, no custodial fees, no minimums and no technology, software, platform or reporting fees.
  • No in-house advisory team or proprietary trading group to compete with advisors for clients.
  • Ability to trade stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds on over 135 markets from a single integrated master account, and trade cryptocurrencies from the same platform.
  • Free CRM, portfolio management and trading platform, plus PortfolioAnalyst, which gives advisors the ability to consolidate and analyze a client’s entire portfolio, including assets held at other institutions.
  • Automated and flexible client billing.
  • Free compliance and website building services.
  • Debit Card and Bill Pay functions available for U.S. advisor clients.

Interactive Brokers’ crypto trading is offered through Paxos Trust Company, a regulated blockchain infrastructure platform. It became the first chartered trust company for digital assets in 2015 and is regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services. This oversight helps protect consumers and provides for assets to be held in bankruptcy remote, segregated accounts.

For more information about IBKR’s cryptocurrency offering for RIAs visit: ibkr.com/ria

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 26, 2021, Best Online Broker Review.

Interactive Brokers Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interactive Brokers Group Introduces Cryptocurrency Trading for Financial Advisors in the U.S. Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), a global brokerage firm, today announces its launch of cryptocurrency trading for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the U.S., enabling these RIAs to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection ...
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Interactive Brokers Group to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Interactive Brokers Group Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for September 2021, includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten