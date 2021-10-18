checkAd

Morgan Stanley Announces Sustainable Solutions Social Justice Innovation Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 16:00  |  13   |   |   

Morgan Stanley today announced the Sustainable Solutions Social Justice Innovation Awards – a new award program dedicated to identifying systemic solutions that advance social and racial justice and achieve inclusive economic opportunity in the United States. The Sustainable Solutions Social Justice Innovation Awards are part of the Morgan Stanley Sustainable Solutions Collaborative, an initiative that recently announced inaugural awards to organizations working to address complex global sustainability challenges. In the first year, five awardees will be selected and each will receive a $250,000 award to help develop and scale their solutions focused on social justice as an integral part of a sustainable future.

“It is clearer than ever that the greatest challenges we face – climate change, social justice, and inclusive growth – are inextricably linked. We must seek out solutions that address social justice at a systemic level to realize a more sustainable future,” said Audrey Choi, Morgan Stanley Chief Sustainability Officer and CEO of the Institute for Sustainable Investing.

The inaugural awards will feature innovators who are advancing bold, impact-oriented solutions that address complex issues of social justice through an interdependent lens. Winners will also be selected for their leadership, creative vision, and strategic approach to achieving outcomes that center people and communities. Particular interest will be given to solutions that leverage technology and digital strategies to enable transformative change. A national network of independent, external nominators and reviewers will help identify social justice innovations with the most potential to drive systemic change in communities across the country.

“Over the past decade, Morgan Stanley has been focusing on collaborative solutions that support holistic community development, for example bringing together quality affordable housing with access to healthcare, fresh and healthy foods and equitable transport,” said Mike Mantle, Head of Community Development Finance group at Morgan Stanley. “These awards build on that long-standing commitment to integrated solutions that promote inclusive economic opportunity.”

In addition, awardees will participate in a cohort experience facilitated by the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing and Centri Tech Foundation, a national non-profit dedicated to optimizing technology to improve lives and promote economic equality. The customized program is designed to promote collaboration, build capacity, and provide support to leaders focused on achieving transformative impact through the scale of systemic solutions.

Seite 1 von 2


Morgan Stanley Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Morgan Stanley Announces Sustainable Solutions Social Justice Innovation Awards Morgan Stanley today announced the Sustainable Solutions Social Justice Innovation Awards – a new award program dedicated to identifying systemic solutions that advance social and racial justice and achieve inclusive economic opportunity in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection ...
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Konjunkturdaten heizen die Rally weiter an
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.10.21Aktien New York: Weitere Gewinne dank guter Goldman-Zahlen und Konjunkturdaten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.10.21ROUNDUP: Goldman Sachs steuert auf Rekordjahr zu - Aktie an Dow-Spitze
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Weitere Gewinne dank guter Goldman-Zahlen und Daten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.10.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Weitere Kursgewinne - Gute Goldman-Zahlen und Daten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Jobdaten und Quartalszahlen treiben den Dow
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.10.21Aktien New York: Quartalszahlen und robuste Jobdaten treiben Erholung an
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Robuste Jobdaten treiben Erholung an
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.10.21ROUNDUP: Erholung der Wirtschaft beschert US-Banken Gewinnsprünge
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Sea Limited, Shopify, Plug Power, Ballard Power, AMD - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte